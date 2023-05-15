Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Gutanbac Shrine Solution

The Gutanbac Shrine is the last of the three Shrines that you need to solve for the Closed Door quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Completing this shrine gives you access to the Temple of Time. Just like any other Shrine, it has a puzzle associated with it as well.

However, what makes this Shrine stand out from the others is its location. During your search, you must complete several side objectives just to reach the location and solve the puzzle.

Here is everything you need to know about reaching the Gutanbac Shrine and tips on solving its puzzle.

Gutanbac Shrine location in Tears of the Kingdom

Gutanbac Shrine will be your final puzzle before you get complete access to the Temple of Time. Hence why it is the hardest one to find out of the three Shrines in the Closed-Door quest. To get to the location, you must make your way through the southwestern cave (Pondside Cave) from the In-Isa Shrine.

As you make your way through the cave, you will come across a stone wall that you can break with the Boulder Hammer you created.

Going even further will lead you to a Bubbul-frog which drops Bubbul Gem when killed. Since the cave is filled with different monsters, you can use the Archaic Tunic found inside the chest at the end of the cave.

As you reach the end of the cave, you will come across Rauru. Talk to him and start building your own boat by combining the green Zonai fans with a log using your Ultrahand ability. Hop on to the newly created boat and sail across the lake till you reach the Mining Cave ahead.

Head inside the cave and explore the area using the Brightbloom Seeds as the main source of light in the cave. When exploring the cave, you can break rocks for a decent amount of Zonaite. As you reach the end of the Mining Cave, you can also trade some Zonaite at the Forge.

Talk to the Construct at the end to receive 3x Zonai Fans. Use these fans on the Minecraft and place them onto the rail. Use the fan for extra power and push the cart upwards to reach the first Device Dispenser in Zelda Totk. You can use it to create Fans, Flame Emitters, and Portable Pots.

(OPTIONAL) There is a mini-quest given to you by the Forge Construct where you must reunite him with his friend. This mini-quest rewards you with 2x Korok Seeds.

From the Device Dispenser, head to the northeastern side and into the Pit-Cave and cook Spicy Sautéed Peppers which will help you last longer in the cold environment of the next location you must visit.

As you exit the cave, you will enter an area filled with snow. This is where the Spicy Sautéed Peppers helps you last for a couple of minutes as per the timer.

Make your way through the Bottomless Cave and reach the top and slide down from the left side into the waterfall below. There is a wall behind the waterfall that you can climb up to reach the Gutanbac Shrine in Zelda Totk.

How to solve the Gutanbac Shrine puzzle in Tears of the Kingdom

The Gutanbac Shrine puzzle requires you to use your Ascend ability. Stand below the ceiling at the end and use Ascend to reach the first floor. Ascend one more under the large pillar while watching out for the enemy that lunges at you.

Get rid of the two strings that are holding the bridge together and use Ascend while standing under the bridge to head up.

Continue using the ability on the upcoming platforms till to reach the green Shrine at the top. Interact with the Gutanbac Shrine to receive the Light of Blessing and restore health to your arm.

This will end the last Shrine puzzle of the Closed-Door quest in Tears of the Kingdom. Now you can access the Temple of Time and explore it to find unique loot and monsters to defeat.