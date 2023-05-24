Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Jirutagumac Shrine Walkthrough

Jirutagumac Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is among the Sky Island Shrines near Water Temple. Shrine locations in Sky Island are trickier than those on the surface.

Jirutagumac Shrine in Zelda TotK, also known as “A Flying Device” shrine, is not simple. Instead, it teaches you how to build a Flying Device with the right equipment. To complete Jirotagumac Shrine, you must build a flying device inside the Shrine and fly all the to Raru’s statue to collect the Light of Blessing.

Where to find Jirutagumac Shrine in Zelda TOTK

You can find the Jirutagumac Shrine in the Lanaryru Sky region, right above the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower in an orb/ rotating sphere in the Lanayru Sky Archipelago (2917, 0529, 0950).

To reach Jirutagumac Shrine in Zelda TotK, you have to travel East of Hyrule field towards Zora’s Domain, and from there, you have to travel West toward the Upland Zora’s Domain Skyview Tower (2858, 0582, 0379).

Launch yourself into the air, and you will notice a large rotating sphere next to a floating rock.

Glide above the sphere until you see the opening and jump into the sphere. Inside the sphere is a Zonai Dispenser from where you get rockets and fans in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Afterward, you will notice a fan spinning the wheel; this fan is responsible for the rotation of the shell around the sphere.

You can stop the fan and manually control the opening of the sphere. The sphere has two portions. The upper portion is where the Jirutagomac shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is located. The lower half of the sphere has a chest containing a Sage’s will.

To obtain the Sage’s will in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, the best way is to manually set the opening of the sphere between the two portions so that you can quickly jump in and grab the Sage’s will.

Afterward, use Ascend to reach the upper half of the sphere. Activate and enter the Jirutagumac Shrine in the Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom.

How to complete Jirutagumac Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Jirutagumac Shrine requires you to complete the “A Flying Device” trial. Before moving forward, we shall highlight the structure of the Shrine. The Shrine has four significant platforms and a small platform on which the shrine chest is found that contains a Large Zonai Charge.

Upon entering the shrine in Zelda TotK, the first platform you stand on is the starting point, with two wing devices on both ends. The following two platforms are in the middle of the Shrine on both sides. Lastly, the fourth platform is at the end and contains Ruaru’s Light of Blessing.

Gather parts for Flying Device

The most efficient way is to start with the wing device on the left. Grab the wing using Ultrahand and place it on the inclined plane on the left, right next to the point from where you grabbed the wing device. Send it sliding and hop on it to land on the next platform.

You can just glide to the platform if you miss the sliding device. On the second platform, there will be three slates with tires. Two of them will be going toward the next platform, and one will be lying horizontally on the leftmost side of the platform.

From here, grab the stationary slate using Ultrahand and place it on the flat surface to make the foundation of the Flying Device. Next, using Ultrahand, grab the wing device and put it on the slate.

Afterward, put the completed structure on the small inclined plane like the other two slates and stand at the wing. Make sure you stand slightly behind the center to adjust the weight.

When you reach the platform next to you, grab the device as it will try its best to roll down the slide. Bring the nearly completed Flying Device in Zelda TotK to the flat surface of the platform. If you are facing the wall, you will notice a small platform on your left.

Place the device between both platforms to create a bridge, and once you reach the next platform, use Ascend to reach the platform above you, claim the Large Zonai Charge from the chest and jump down.

Put the fan behind the flying device

Grab the flying device and place it on the flat surface facing toward the last platform. Grab the fan behind you using Ultrahand and attach it to the back of the wing, and your Flying device will be completed. Now, stand on the device and hit the fan with your weapon to kick-start the Flying Device.

Now position yourself close to the fan so that the weight is on the back of the Flying Device and you don’t fall before reaching the final platform. Once you get the platform, take the Light of Blessing, and Jirutagumac Shrine will be completed in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.