Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mayachideg Shrine Walkthrough

The Mayachideg Shrine is a rather unique Shrine to complete among all of the other Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Here, you can use available resources to defeat the Constructs.

Where to find the Mayachideg Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Mayachideg Shrine is located inside the Akkala Highlands in Tears of the Kingdom. You need to head west from the Kanalet Ridge to reach the cliffs. The shrine is on the top of a ledge here with coordinates 0705, -0865, 0031.

How to complete the Mayachideg Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Mayachideg Shrine is another prison that forbids any outside weapon against the Constructs. So you need to use the equipment inside the shrine to defeat your enemies.

Step 1) Create the machines

Head down the stairs and take hold of the spiky block with your Ultrahand ability. You need to attach those with the small tank shape vehicles in a particular sequence, as shown below.

Hit the small tank to make it move toward the Construct blocking the gate. Once your enemy is down, you can get different items from the area. However, remember to carry those small tanks to the next place.

Step 2) Defeat all the Constructs

In the next phase part of the shrine, you are going to encounter several Constructs. So you must run across the field and activate as many small tanks as possible to win the battle quickly.

Reach the upper portion of the area and paraglide toward the left-hand side to create an influential tank. This tank produces steam and allows you to freeze your enemies.

Once your enemies are frozen, you can simply rush in to give the final blows.

You might have to grab the smaller tanks and adjust their place according to your enemies in the vast arena. Also, try to capture the wolf face item that produces fire once you strike it down, making it very easy to eliminate the Constructs.

The best trick is running across the field and attacking whenever you can. Eliminate all the enemies in the arena and unlock the gate on the opposite side.

Step 3) Loot the Treasure Chest

Now just inside the unlocked room and open the Treasure Chest. You will be rewarded with a Captain III Spear. Grab the prize and interact with the Sigil to get the Light of Blessing, marking the completion of the Mayachideg Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.