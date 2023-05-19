Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Kurakat Shirne Walkthrough

Unlocking all the Shrine locations like the Kurakat Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gives you the freedom of fast-traveling around the map.

The Kurakat Shrine’s puzzle is unique like many other Shrine Puzzles you have found. The rewards you get from completing the Puzzles are a Magic Scepter and a Light of Blessing which is an important item to acquire in the TotK.

We will now see where the Shrine’s location is and how can you solve the puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Kurakat Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Kurakat Shrine is well hidden in the mountains, so you will not be able to spot it from far away in Tears of the Kingdom.

You must find a tall, diamond-shaped rock formation northeast of the Quatta’s Shelf. Its coordinates are 2395, -0514, 0154 in Tears of the Kingdom.

To get to the shrine, the closest Skyview Tower is the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower. From the Tower, you can fly towards Lantern Hill and then to East Hill.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

From there you can take the path to the left of the Chasm as shown above. Follow along the length of the valley and traverse the whole hill because there are no enemies on this part of the hill.

On the point indicated on the map above in yellow, jump off and glide towards the Shrine’s puzzle.

How to complete the Kurakat Shrine in Zelda: TotK

You have to complete a ‘Dyeing to Find it’ puzzle after entering the Kurakat Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

You can start the quest by Speaking to the nearby Construct named Steward. Now when you begin, you will have a big Stone Block with slits poking out. There will also be slits carved inside the Stone Block.

Next to the Stone Block is a wheel which when turned, will cause the Stone Block to turn as well. Now your objective is to rotate and add plank boards in such a way that the shadow of the Block aligns perfectly with the pattern shown on the opposite of Cliff’s Face.

This can be done by placing a board in the vertical slit which is opposite to the upper Projection. Now you can either set the Stone Block such that the upper stone projection is pointing nearly parallel to the cliff’s surface.

There is a campfire to the left of the Boulder which you can light up using a Flint or Explosive ammunition. This campfire can be used to rest and wait for the right time. You will need to rest here till the morning.

When morning comes, go to the wheel and wait for around 5:55 am. At 5:55 am, the shadows will align. If not, you can fine-tune and adjust the Boulder to match the pattern on the Cliff’s Face.

When the design on the Cliff’s Face is matched, the Kurakat Shrine will appear in Tears of the Kingdom. Now you can jump through the gap and enter the Shrine.

In the Shrine, there is no Puzzle. You will find a chest in front of you which, when opened, contains the Magical Scepter.