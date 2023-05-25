Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Yansamin Shrine Walkthrough

In Zelda TotK, you will find many hidden shrine locations across the map. One such hidden shrine is the Yansamin Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which you will find in the Necluda Sky Archipelago. Fortunately, we are here to help you find the shrines hidden in the nooks and crannies of Hyrule. This guide will help you find the Yansamin Shrine in Zelda: TotK.

Where to find Yansamin Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Yansamin Shrine is in the Necluda Sky Archipelago. You find the shrine deep in the Zonaite Forge Island here.

To get to this part of the archipelago, you must swim up on the island through a waterfall. The waterfall falls in the lake between the Phalian Heights and Lanayru Bluff and Peak of Awakening in the West Necluda Region of Hyrule.

Jump into the waterfall and swim to the sky island in Necluda Sky Archipelago. You need Zora’s Armor Piece in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to swim up this waterfall. You can find a floating platform here when you get to the island.

Get on it, kill the construct here, and use the rocket you find on the platform to force it to go up. Once the platform is sufficient height, you can jump off it and glide to Zonaite Forge Island. Once on this island, interact with the first Zonaite console to activate the air steams.

Using these, you can glide your way to the top of the Zonaite Forge Island, allowing you to enter the island. Jumping down into the island, you need to fall through the hole in the island’s center. The hole is guarded by moving lasers, so you need to fall vigilantly.

Once you enter the island, the Yansamin Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is to your right. The exact coordinates for the Yansamin Shrine are 2350, -1782, and 1475.

How to solve the Yansamin Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Yansamin shrine puzzle solution is quite simple as it is a combat shrine, and you must defeat all the constructs. You can get a few wooden sticks when you start the shrine, which can be used to make weapons for when you are in the shrine.

Platforms are rising in the shrine, with a few constructs in them. Use whatever methods you want to defeat them, and don’t worry about your equipment. Once you beat them, all your equipment will be returned to you.

The first construct is on the platform when you enter the Yansamin shrine in Tears of the Kingdom. Use the launcher to get on it. The second platform is to your left. There is a large air stream. Use it to glide onto the platform to attack the trio of constructs here.

From this platform, towards the south, get to the third platform. Here, you can use the rockets to boost yourself to other platforms. Doing so will allow you to defeat the last constructs and finish the Guardians of the Shrine of Light.

Once all the constructs are defeated, the door will open, and you will get all your equipment back. The door leads to the final room of the shrine. You can see the only chest of the chest, and beyond that chest is the final shrine altar in Zelda TotK.