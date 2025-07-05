How To Get Obsidian Lamina In Elden Ring

Obsidian Lamina is a new reaper weapon in Elden Ring introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This weapon once belonged to the Pureblood Knight Ansbach and was crafted for only one purpose: to sow the battlefield red with the blood of your enemies.

Obsidian Lamina is very difficult to obtain as it involves completing a complex questline and defeating the final boss of the DLC. In this guide, we will help you acquire it and tell you of an amazing Dexterity/Bleed build that can shred any boss or enemy in the game.

Obsidian Lamina Location in Elden Ring

The Obsidian Lamina scythe in Elden Ring can be obtained by completing the Sir Ansbach quest. To complete his quest, follow the steps mentioned below.

Talk to Ansbach at the Main Gate Cross site of grace, outside of Belurat Tower Settlement.

site of grace, outside of Belurat Tower Settlement. Progress through the main quest until you reach the main gate of Shadow Keep. This will break Miquella’s Charm.

Go to the dissection room of the Specimen Storehouse and talk to Ansbach.

Find Redmane Freyja on the 7th floor and speak with her.

Go to the fifth floor of the Specimen Storehouse and collect the Secret Rite Scroll .

. Talk to Ansbach once more and give him the scroll. Also, tell him of Freyja’s decision. He will give you a “ Letter to Freyja .”

.” Go to Highroad Cross site of grace, north of Castle Ensis, and talk to Needle Knight Leda.

Return to the dissection room and help Ansbach defeat Leda by invading her world.

Reach Enir-Ilim by defeating both Messmer the Impaler and Romina, Saint of the Bud.

Defeat Leda and her allies with the help of Ansbach. Talk to him near the stairs leading to the Gate of Divinity.

Summon Ansbach to defeat Promised Consort Radahn. Interact with the Ansbach body to collect the Obsidian Lamina in Elden Ring.

Obsidian Lamina Stats and Requirements

Obsidian Lamina Scythe is a Dexterity/Arcane-based weapon. It requires 25 Dexterity, 17 Arcane, and 12 Strength to wield.

This weapon has C scaling with Dexterity, D scaling with Arcane, and E scaling with Strength stats. Its unique weapon skill is Dynastic Sickleplay that requires 7-9 FP.

This skill allows you to backstep, followed by a forward uppercut with the scythe. It can’t be replaced by any other Ash of War. You also can’t apply any other grease or magic to this weapon either.

Obsidian Lamina can be upgraded up to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones. It deals 120 Physical damage at its base level, which can be increased up to 294 at its highest level.

It weighs 6.5 and inflicts 55 Passive Bleed Buildup in enemies. You can sell it for 2,000 Runes to any merchant in the game. We strongly recommend against selling this scythe as it can only be obtained once per playthrough.

Obsidian Lamina Best Build in Elden Ring

For this build, we will be using a fully upgraded Obsidian Lamina in Elden Ring. As this is an endgame build with level 180, we recommend investing skill points in the following stats.

Vigor : 60

: 60 Dexterity : 70

: 70 Arcane: 70

Equip the following talismans to make your build even more devastating.

Lord of Blood’s Exultation. Increases the damage by 20% for the next 20 seconds in case of bleeding in the vicinity.

Two-Handed Sword Talisman. Increases the attack power of two-handed weapons by 15%.

Axe Talisman. Increases the attack power of charged attacks by 10%.

Shard of Alexander. Increases the attack power of skills by 15%.

Mix the following crystal tears in the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

Dexterity-Knot Crystal Tear . Grants +10 points to Dexterity stat temporarily.

. Grants +10 points to Dexterity stat temporarily. Stonebarb Cracked Tear. Deals additional stance damage to the enemies for a limited time.

Use the White Mask of Varre to deal additional damage to enemies in case of Bleeding. Other than that, you can use any gear item you want as long as it doesn’t encumber you. Use Rykard’s Great Rune to restore HP upon defeating enemies.

With this insane Obsidian Lamina build in Elden Ring, you can easily defeat any enemy or boss instantly.