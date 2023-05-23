Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom The Gatanisis Shrine Walkthrough

The Gatanisis Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the shrines in Akkala Highlands. Like some other shrine locations in Zelda TotK, this one will test your timing ability. You will get 5x Bombflowers and the Light of Blessing to complete this.

This guide will help you quickly reach the Gatanisis shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and solve the puzzle to claim your reward.

Where to find the Gatanisis Shrine in Zelda: ToTK

To find the Gatanisis shrine, you must travel east to the edge of the map. Go to the Akkala Highlands. This shrine is present on the ledge of the mountain.

You can reach the Gatanisis shrine at 4497, 0830 and 0095 coordinates.

How to solve the Gatanisis Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Gatanisis shrine puzzle solution is all about timing. This should be a piece of cake for you if you have good instincts. If not, then no worries. We have got you covered.

A giant ball spawns and bounces on a spring-loaded platform. This spring platform has another platform at its end. This one is a target platform floating in the air, with the target facing the spring platform. The ball is misaligned with the bounce and does not hit the target.

You must hit the target to open the gate and enter the Tears of the Kingdom shrine. The technique is when the ball reaches halfway on the spring platform, then use the recall ability to bounce the ball.

Adjust your timing until it is correct, and once the target is hit, a door will open on the platform above. Using the same recall ability, launch Link in the air and open his Paraglider to glide to the door. That is if you don’t want the reward chest.

But if you do, go underneath the target and use Ascend in Zelda TotK. The chest is present on the top of the target platform. It will give you 5x Bombflowers as your reward. Once you’ve claimed your reward, you can easily glide to the gate due to the height advantage.

Going through the gate will reveal the final altar from where you can get the Light of Blessing crystal.