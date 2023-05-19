Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Zanmik Shrine Walkthrough

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will come across the Zanmik Shrine which can be found near the Hateno Village. Each shrine has its fair share of challenges. So discovering all these Shrine locations is equally important as they can serve as fast travel points and can earn you good rewards in the Tears of The Kingdom.

So all you need to do after entering the Hateno Village is to proceed towards the East Necludaa region and you will hit upon this shrine along the way.

That being said the Zanmik Shrine has its fair share of puzzles (like the test of electricity), chests, and rewards that you can obtain once you discover this shrine completely in Zelda: TotK.

So if you are interested in this shrine, then we have prepared this guide to assist you with the complete Zanmik Shrine walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Zanmik Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Zanmik Shrine is located towards the east side of the Firly Pond in Zelda: TotK. You can also approach the Zanmik Shrine through Hateno Village, which is far easier if you travel west towards East Necluda.

Furthermore, the coordinates for this particular shrine are namely (3469, -2810, 0148) in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to solve the Zanmik Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

Once you enter the Zanmik Shrine you will have to complete the Scoop it Out puzzle to explore this shrine and complete its puzzle to gain the reward.

After entering the Zanmik Shrine, you can follow the stairs down and then turn left and jump down from there to the lower level in Zelda: Totk.

Once down there you will find five slabs which you can pick up by simply using Link’s ability Ultrahand.

All you need to do is to attach four of these square pieces together using the Ultrahand ability to form a giant square slab.

Then you can attach this slab to the roller on your left side. After that, you need to place the fifth slab on the left side to allow the current to pass to the roller.

Once the rover starts moving the lower two pieces of your slab will fall off but the upper two will remain and these will block the roll from moving when it reaches the top end.

So during that time, among the orbs below you can find a chest hidden on the left side.

So you can move the orbs and take out the chest from there. Upon opening this chest you will receive the Strong Zonaite Longsword (x10) in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Coming back to the roller, you can use Ultrahand to pick the orb and attach it to the roller. After that, you can climb the ladder on your right and go to the upper level.

There you can observe the spot where the orb needs to be placed. Similarly, on the left side, you will see the two pieces of the slabs that you attached to the roller blocking its way.

So all you need to do is remove those pieces using Link’s ability and then wait for the orb that you attached to the roller to come up to you in Zelda: Totk.

Once the orb comes in range you can simply use Ultrahand to pick it up and place it in the spot. As the orb is placed the door on your right will open in Tears of the Kingdom.

You can proceed through it, and you will find a green altar on a stone pedestal.

Upon approaching it you can examine it after which you will receive the reward Light of Blessing. This crystal has many advantages as it can glow with a certain light that extinguishes all the presence of ancient evil that you may encounter in Zelda: TotK.

After that, you will be displayed with a message stating that may the light of blessing grant you the strength you seek. This way you will have solved the Zanmik Shrine’s puzzle and explored it completely in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.