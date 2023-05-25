Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Kumamayn Shrine Walkthrough

Kumamayn shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the Sky region shrines. You must do some gliding to reach this shrine in Zelda TotK. You will also need a crystal to complete this shrine and its side quest.

We are here to help you find all shrines in Zelda: TotK. This guide will help you find and enter the Kumamayn Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Kumamayn Shrine in Zelda: TotK

To get to the shrine, you need to use the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower, located south of Meda Mountain in the Rabella Wetlands. Using the skyview tower, launch yourself and then glide to the islands on your right.

The islands are too far to reach, but there is a small platform with a launcher that you can use to get some height and then glide the rest of the way.

How to open Kumamayn Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You will get the East Necluda Sky Crystal shrine quest once you get to the shrine location. You must complete this side quest to open the shrine and claim rewards. The shrine also requires you to bring a crystal to unlock and enter the shrine.

The beam is emitted from the shrine to show you the way. Fortunately, the crystal is close by, and no over-the-top parkour to get to the crystal. Unfortunately, the crystal you need is on the behemoth Flux Construct III, the guardian of Necluda Sky Archipelago.

If you want, you can fight Flux Construct III in Zelda TotK and defeat it to retrieve the crystal like the hero of Hyrule that you are, but there is another sneaky way to get the crystal.

In the boss arena with Flux Construct III, there are Zonaic launchers. Use one of these to jump up and glide atop the boss. Here, just pick up the crystal and make a run for it. Run away with the crystal in your possession, and Flux Construct III won’t follow you.

To return to the island with the shrine entrance in Zelda TotK, you can find a large Zoanic launcher. Set it up at an angle, ensuring that it is facing the island you want to go to and that it doesn’t launch the crystal off of the island.

You can launch yourself first to ensure you won’t throw the crystal off the island in Zelda TotK. Once you are confident, use it to launch yourself and the crystal to the main island and then carry it back to the Kumamayn shrine entrance in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Once the shrine is open for you, simply go inside, and the straight path to the end of the shrine, with a single chest, will be directly in front of you, leading to the final shrine altar.