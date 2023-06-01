Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Lightroots Locations Map

The Depths of Hyrule are shrouded in darkness and finding your way around these depths will be big problem without being able to see. The problem is made worse with the enemies roaming around and all the Gloom who are there to steal all your hard-earned hearts. Fortunately, that is where the Lightroots in the Depths region of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom come in.
These Lightroots in Zelda TotK are roots of massive trees in Hyrule, and once these are activated, they provide light around them, allowing you to create a good source of light for yourself.
What do Lightroots do in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
The main function of Lightroots in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is to provide light in the darkness of the Depths. These Lightroots appear as faint orange glowing structures. You can freely interact with them to activate them.
Activating a Lightroot in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will also reveal a portion of the map of Depths that is illuminated by the Lightroot, somewhat similar to the Skyview towers but on a smaller scale. On top of that, these Lightroots act as Fast Travel points to quickly move around the Depths.
There are 120 Lightroots in Zelda: TotK. Finding all of these earns you the “Dispelling Darkness Medal” trophy. All the Lightroots correspond and link to a shrine on the Surface and are actually situated right beneath the shrine.
- Akkala region lightroots
- Central Hyrule lightroots
- Eldin region lightroots
- Faron region lightroots
- Gerudo region lightroots
- Hebra region lightroots
- Lanayru region lightroots
- Necluda region lightroots
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Akkala region Lightroots locations
Akkala Highlands Depths Lightroots
Agihi-Ihcoj Lightroot
Coordinates: 3811, 1219, -0536
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Jochi-Ihiga Shrine. the Lightroot is just southwest of Abandoned Tarrey Mine, on the border of the cliff.
Akinatanis Lightroot
Coordinates: 3841, 2302, -0488
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Sinatanika Shrine. You find the Lightroot just northwest of East Akkala Plains Chasm, south from the Wellspring of Power.
Kawikatisar Lightroot
Coordinates: 4166, 1321, -0673
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Rasitakiwak Shrine. the lightroot is located southeast of Abandoned Tarrey Mine, directly east of Agihi-Ihcoj Lightroot.
Kimimeg Lightroot
Coordinates: 4512, 2115, -0453
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Gemimik Shrine. the Lightroot is found in the Rist Mine, east from the East Akkala Plains Chasm.
Niuzimod Lightroot
Coordinates: 3302. 1442, -0790
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Domizuin Shrine. the Lightroot is found in the Ancient Underground Fortress, north of South Akkala Plains Chasm.
Sisinatag Lightroot
Coordinates: 4497, 0827, -0535
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Gatanisis Shrine. the lightroot is located just north of Triple Cannon, along the southeastern edge of the depths.
Akkala Sea Depths
Kawisar Lightroot
Coordinates: 4659, 3249, -0454
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Rasiwak Shrine. The Lightroot is found in the northeastern corner of the depths, northeast of the Blue-Maned Lynel and the Lighthouse here.
Kuhsagi Lightroot
Coordinates: 4654, 3732, -0400
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Igashuk Shrine. The lightroot is found in the Lomei Depths Labyrinth. It is separated from the main landmass.
Deep Akkala Depths
Ui-Ihcoj Lightroot
Coordinates: 4346, 2877, -0608
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Jochi-iu Shrine. the Lightroot is found just northeast of the East Akkala Plains Chasm, just before the lighthouse.
Sikutamak Lightroot
Coordinates: 3430, 3356, -0520
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Kamatukis Shrine. The lightroot is found in the Akkala House of Bones, along the northern region of the depths, just east of Skull Lake Chasm.
Central Hyrule region Lightroots locations
Central Hyrule Depths
Apapes Lightroot
Coordinates: 0221, 1084, -0474
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Sepapa Shrine. Apapes Lightroot is found north of the Hyrule Castle Moat East Chasm.
Camobatures Lightroot
Coordinates: -0178, 1169, -0515
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Serutabomac Shrine. The Lightroot is found in Gloom’s Approach, just north of Hyrule Castle Chasm.
Gadohsi Lightroot
Coordinates:
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Ishodag Shrine. Gadoshi Lightroot is found north of the Gustaf Canyon Mine.
Iayusus Lightroot
Coordinates: -0785, -0433, -0469
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Susuyai Shrine. The Lightroot is found west of Hyrule Field Chasm, northeast of Daphnes Canyon Mine.
Kawakanis Lightroot
Coordinates: -1415, 0756, -0151
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Sinakawak Shrine. The Lightroot is found in Hyrule Ridge Depths, southeast of Lindor Canyon Mine.
Kogoir Lightroot
Coordinates: -1444, -1616, -0538
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Riogok Shrine. The Lightroot is found southwest from the Floating Coliseum.
Koradat Lightroot
Coordinates: -1079, -2180, -0562
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Tadarok Shrine. the Lightroot is found northwest of the Great Plateau South Chasm, south of Secret Spring of Revival.
Mu-Ustust Lightroot
Coordinates: -1423, -1351, -0517
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Tsutsu-um Shrine. It is found just west of the Floating Coliseum.
Netamnet Lightroot
Coordinates: -0595, 1549, -0599
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Tenmaten Shrine. The Lightroot is found southwest of the Elma Knolls Chasm.
Netinet Lightroot
Coordinates: -0073, -1115, -0471
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Teniten Shrine. The Lightroot is found south of Hyrule Field Chasm, northeast of Grove of Time.
Nihcayam Lightroot
Coordinates: -0705, -0867, -0481
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Mayachin Shrine. The Lightroot is found southeast of Dalphnes Canyon Mine, north of Great Plateau North Chasm.
Nisoij Lightroot
Coordinates: -0240, -0372, -0478
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Jiosin Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly next to Hyrule Field Chasm, towards the south.
Nogukoyk Lightroot
Coordinates: -0708, -1551, -0517
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Kyokugon Shrine. The Lightroot is found towards north of Great Abandoned Central Mine, just southwest of the Great Plateau North Chasm.
Nojoj Lightroot
Coordinates: 1202, 0330, -0574
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Jojon Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly south of Crenel Canyon Mine.
Nuzimak Lightroot
Coordinates: -0178, -1559, 0473
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Kamizun Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest of Forest of Time Chasm, east of Grove of Time.
Oyimay Lightroot
Coordinates: 0333, 0469, -0479
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Yamiyo Shrine. The Lightroot is directly northwest of Applean Grove.
Sinonoyk Lightroot
Coordinates: -0204, 0450, -0472
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Kyononis Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly south of Gloom’s Approach, at the northern most area from Hyrule Field Chasm.
Stakijat Lightroot
Coordinates: 0340, -1008, -0468
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Tajikats Shrine. The Lightroot is found southeast from Hyrule Field Chasm.
Zi-ner Lightroot
Coordinates: 0758, 0824, -0531
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Ren-iz Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest from Crenel Canyon Mine.
Great Hyrule Forest Depths
Eknupup Lightroot
Coordinates: 0622, 2211, -0611
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Pupunke Shrine. The Lightroot is found along the eastern side of the Depths under the Great Hyrule Forest, east of Forest Coliseum.
Nikakik Lightroot
Coordinates: -0396, 2729, -0725
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Kikakin Shrine. The Lightroot is found southwest of the Drenan Highlands Chasm.
Ramobnukas Lightroot
Coordinates: 0166, 2321, -0625
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Sakunbomar Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly east from Forest Coliseum.
Rikonasum Lightroot
Coordinates: 0406, 2134, -0592
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Musanokir Shrine. The Lightroot is found southeast of Forest Coliseum and Ramobnukas Lightroot.
Sijnin Lightroot
Coordinates: 0355, 1892, -0625
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Ninjis Shrine. The Lightroot is found in the southern part of the Great Hyrule Forest Depth, southeast to Forest Coliseum and south to Rikonasum Lightroot.
Uihcoke Lightroot
Coordinates: 1063, 1281. -0495
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Ekochui Shrine. The Lightroot is found south of both Minshi Grove and Minshi Woods chasm.
Uoyoyuik Lightroot
Coordinates: 0406, 2134, -0592
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Kiuyoyou Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly south of Rowan Plain Well Chasm.
Hyrule Ridge Depths
Muzasu Lightroots
Coordinates: -2138, -0874, -0542
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Usazum Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly north of Dalite Grove.
Nabahi-ikat Lightroot
Coordinates: -1829, 1196, -0723
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Taki-ihaban Shrine. The Lightroot is found just to the southeast of Lindor Canyon Mine.
Napanos Lightroot
Coordinates: -1921, -0359, -0635
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Sonapan Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly east of the Blupee Burrow.
Sikurukam Lightroot
Coordinates: -2846, 0630, -0621
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Makurukis Shrine. The Lightroot is found next to the Rhoam Canyon, directly southwest to the mine.
Tikanur Lightroot
Coordinates: -2529, 1170, -0623
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Runakit Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly northeast to Hyrule Ridge Chasm.
Lake Hylia Depths
Amo-ne Lightroot
Coordinates: 0102, -2518, -0414
The Lightroot is in correspondence to En-oma Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly east of the Lake Hylia Chasm.
Eldin region Lightroots locations
Death Mountain Depths
Mustis Lightroot
Coordinates: 2371, 2594, -0949
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Sitsum Shrine. The Lightroot is found west of Death Mountain Chasm.
Eldin Canyon Depths
Anonisik Lightroot
Coordinates: 3568, 1246, -0600
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Kisinona Shrine. The Lightroot is found at the south edge of Eldin Canyon Death, located far south from Death Mountain Chasm.
Cugukaram Lightroot
Coordinates: 1763, 2510, -0719
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Marakuguc Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly northeast to Abandoned Eldin Mine.
Gedihcayam Lightroot
Coordinates: 3060, 1825, -0662
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Mayachideg Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest of Ancient Underground Fortress.
Katijabis Lightroot
Coordinates: 2400, 3276, -0844
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Jiotak Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly west to Scorching Coliseum.
Kawamit Lightroot
Coordinates: 1799, 1640, -0749
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Timawak Shrine. The Lightroot is found to the far east of Minshi Grove.
Kisomom Lightroot
Coordinates: 2961, 2758, -0963
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Momosik Shrine. The Lightroot is found along the northeastern edge of Death Mountain, west of Wellspring of Power.
Misisi Lightroot
Coordinates: 1842, 2843, -0838
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Isisim Shrine. The Lightroot is found East of Fire Temple.
Nipahsom Lightroot
Coordinates: 2679, 1903, -0688
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Moshapin Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly south of Death Mountain.
Tayamik Lightroot
Coordinates: 2864, 3639, -0685
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Kimayat Shrine. The Lightroot is found along the northern border of Eldin Canyon Depths, northwest of Akkala House of Bones.
Eldin Mountain Depths
Katenim Lightroot
Coordinates: 0394, 3489, -0594
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Minetak Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly north of Gleeok Den.
Kayam Lightroot
Coordinates: 1269, 3733, -0553
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Mayak Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly north of Fire Temple.
Uukukis Lightroot
Coordinates: 0697, 2792, -0671
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Sikukuu Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly west of Fire Temple.
Zelda TotK Faron region Lightroots locations
Faron Grasslands Depths
Kohsustu Lightroot
Coordinates: 0670, -3559, -0484
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Utsushok Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly west of Obsidian Frox boss fight arena.
Muokuij Lightroot
Coordinates: 0867, -2276, -0556
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Jiukoum Shrine. The Lightroot is found in Construct Factory.
Nikohsi Lightroot
Coordinates: -0564, -3524, -0574
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Ishokin Shrine. The Lightroot is found to the far east of South Lomei Depths Labyrinth entrance.
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Gerudo region Lightroots locations
Gerudo Desert Depths
Amakawis Lightroot
Coordinates: -2439, -3343, -0465
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Siwakama Shrine. The Lightroot is found south to the East Gerudo Chasm, west of South Lomei Depths Labyrinth.
Gataharak Lightroot
Coordinates: -3728, -3624, -0494
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Karahatag Shrine. The Lightroot is found is found northeast of Gerudo Underground Cemetery, directly south of Abandoned Gerudo Mine.
Gonatoyrim Lightroot
Coordinates: -4681, -3086, -0503
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Miryotanog Shrine. The Lightroot is found along the eastern border to Gerudo Desert Depths, north of Gerudo Dark Skeleton.
Gonatoyros Lightroot
Coordinates: -3882, -2963, -0434
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Soryotanong Shrine. The Lightroot is found next to Abandoned Gerudo Mine.
Kasari Lightroot
Coordinates: -4158, -3826, -0478
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Irasak Shrine. The Lightroot is found between the Gerudo Underground Cemetery and Desert Coliseum.
Mihcihc Lightroot
Coordinates: -3211, -3005, -0470
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Chichim Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly south of Abandoned Kara Kara Mine.
Rasinaduk Lightroot
Coordinates: -4168, -2412, -0487
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Kudanisar Shrine. The Lightroot is found southwest of Birida Lookout Chasm.
Tatayam Lightroot
Coordinates: -3291, -2511, -0475
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Mayatat Shrine. The Lightroot is found next to Abandoned Kara Kara Mine.
Gerudo Highlands Depths
Jadukakar Lightroot
Coordinates: -2037, -1852, -0504
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Rakakudaj Shrine. The Lightroot is found just to the northwest of Nabooru Canyon Mine.
Kawatik Lightroot
Coordinates: -1531, -2928, -0731
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Kitawak Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly north to Granajh Canyon Mine.
Kawiraus Lightroot
Coordinates: -2525, -1769, -0713
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Suariwak Shrine. The Lightroot is found southwest of Dalite Grove.
Kimakarut Lightroot
Coordinates: -2656, -2237, -0488
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Turakamik Shrine. The Lightroot is found to the east of Abandoned Kara Kara Mine.
Mustuto Lightroot
Coordinates: -4469, -0672, -0949
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Otutsum Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly west of Gerudo Canyon Mine.
Sisustom Lightroot
Coordinates: -1795, -3497, -0477
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Motsusis Shrine. The Lightroot is found in the South Lomei Depths Labyrinth.
Stamayam Lightroot
Coordinates: -4638, -1512, -0890
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Mayamats Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest from Birida Lookout Chasm.
Umamustor Lightroot
Coordinates: -3406, -1368, -0779
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Rotsumamu Shrine. The Lightroot is found southeast of Gerudo Canyon Mine.
Hebra region Lightroots locations
Hebra Mountain Depths
Ikatoayam Lightroots
Coordinates: -0849, 3534, -0636
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Mayaotaki Shrine. The Lightroot is found in the North Lomei Depths Labyrinth.
Kato Lightroot
Coordinates: -4389, 3713, -0702
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Otak Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest to Hebra Dark Skeleton, in the northwestern corner of the Depths.
Muihcoro Lightroot
Coordinates: -1637, 2642, -0685
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Orochium Shrine. The Lightroot is found southwest to North Lomei Depths Labyrinth, at the eastern corner of Hebra Mountain Depths.
Muotue Lightroot
Coordinates: -3507, 3569, -0826
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Eutoum Shrine. The Lightroot is found in Goflam’s Lavafalls.
Narusis Lightroot
Coordinates: -2558, 3354, -0690
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Sisuran Shrine. The Lightroot is found along the northern edge of Hebra Mountain Depths Edge.
Nupisoyuat Lightroot
Coordinates: -4059, 7389, -0674
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Tauyosipun Shrine. The Lightroot is found along the western edge of the Depths, southwest to Hebra Darek Skeleton.
So-Oaw Lightroot
Coordinates: -4057, 1989, -0674
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Wao-os Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest to Abandoned Hebra Mine.
U-Nazohso Lightroot
Coordinates: -1403, 3678, -0712
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Oshozun-u Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest to the North Lomei Depths Labyrinth.
Worihas Lightroot
Coordinates: -3353, 2385, -0802
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Sahirow Shrine. The Lightroot is found in the Corvash Canyon Mine.
Tabantha Frontier Depths
Aduon Lightroot
Coordinates: -2317, 2200, -0781
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Nouda Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest from the Lindor Canyon Mines.
Kataki Lightroot
Coordinates: -3951, 1139, -0551
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Ikatak Shrine. The Lightroot is found southwest to Cuho Canyon Mine.
Kawakarut Lightroot
Coordinates: -3485, -0214, -0516
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Turakawak Shrine. The Lightroot is found northeast of Gerudo Summit Chasm.
Kawumoro Lightroot
Coordinates: -3077, 1615, -0687
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Oromuwak Shrine. The Lightroot is found southeast from Abandoned Hebra Mine.
Koro-Nui Lightroot
Coordinates: -3538, 0851, -0576
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Iun-orok Shrine. The Lightroot is found southeast of Cuho Canyon Mine.
Sasag Lightroot
Coordinates: -4154, 0097, -0489
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Gasas Shrine. The Lightroot is found along the western border of the depths, north of Agaat Canyon Mine.
Sikatag Lightroot
Coordinates:
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Gatakis Shrine. The Lightroot is found east of Abandoned Hebra Mine.
Yisuayam Lightroot
Coordinates: -1167, 2602, -0350
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Mayausiy Shrine. The Lightroot is found north of the Rowan Plain Well Chasm.
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Lanayru region Lightroots locations
Lanayru Great Spring Depths
A-Nehi Lightroot
Coordinates: 3785, 0578, -0926
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Ihen-a Shrine. The Lightroot is foundnorth from Polymus Canyon Mine.
Kawagom Lightroot
Coordinates: 3295, 0421, -0749
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Mogawak Shrine. The Lightroot is found in the Abandoned Lanayru Mine.
Kegopa Lightroot
Coordinates: 3887, -0215, -0608
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Apogek Shrine. The Lightroot is found southeast from Ruto Canyon Mine.
Kuzimoy Lightroot
Coordinates: 4414, -0613, -0513
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Yomizuk Shrine. The Lightroot is found in the small extension in the eastern border of the Depths, east of Ruto Canyon Mine.
Migo-o Lightroot
Coordinates: 2755, -1088, -0549
The Lightroot is in correspondence to O-ogim Shrine. The Lightroot is found north of Canyon of Awakening Mine, in the southern part of Lanayru Great Spring Depths.
Takaruk Lightroot
Coordinates: 2359, -0506, -0589
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Kurakat Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest from the Abandoned Kakariko Mine.
Uinoj Lightroot
Coordinates: 2918, 0508, -0795
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Joniu Shrine. The Lightroot is found west from the Abandoned Lanayru Mine.
Lanayru Wetlands Depths
Korakut Lightroot
Coordinates: 0915, -0250, -0481
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Tukarok Shrine. The Lightroot is found southwest from Crenel Canyon Mine.
Korom Lightroot
Coordinates: 1180, -0778, -0500
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Morok Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest of the Abandoned Kakariko Mine.
Sekioam Lightroot
Coordinates: 2276, 0148, -0501
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Maoikes Shrine. The Lightroot is found west from Tabahl Grove.
Uasnoj Lightroot
Coordinates: 1742, 0018, -0459
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Jonsau Shrine. The Lightroot is found south of the Lanayru Wetlands Chasm.
Mount Lanayru Depths
Kimimasena Lightroot
Coordinates: 4234, -2176, -0521
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Anedmimik Shrine. The Lightroot is found south from Walnot Canyon Mine.
Siakij Lightroot
Coordinates: 4267, -1672, -0628
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Jikais Shrine. The Lightroot is found north from Walnot Canyon Mine.
Uogoj Lightroot
Coordinates: 3345, -1185, -0610
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Jogou Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest from the Naydra Snowfield Chasm.
Usukaz Lightroot
Coordinates: 3526, -1482, -0612
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Zakusu Shrine. The Lightroot is found southwest from Naydra Snowfield Chasm.
Zelda TotK Necluda region Lightroots locations
East Necluda Depths
Kimnaz Lightroot
Coordinates: 3469, -2181, -0594,
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Zanmik Shrine. The Lightroot is found in the Abandoned Hateno Mine.
Kisihayam Lightroom
Coordinates: 1728, -2059, -0665
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Mayahisik Shrine. The Lightroot is found west from Retsam Grove.
Kotimab Lightroot
Coordinates: 3095, -3209, -0624
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Bamitok Shrine. The Lightroot is found north of Dunsel Canyon Mine.
Mimufis Lightroot
Coordinates: 2827, -3261, -0527
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Sifumim Shrine. The Lightroot is found north from Abandoned Lurelin Mine.
Sijotu Lightroot
Coordinates: 1218, -2543, -0612
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Utojis Shrine. The Lightroot is found south of the Tobio’s Hollow Chasm.
Necluda Sea Depths
Ni-Iraram Lightroot
Coordinates: 4630, -3711, -0506
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Marari-in Shrine. The Lightroot is found next to the Lone Island Coliseum.
West Necluda Depths
Arusakam Lightroot
Coordinates: 1739, -1057, -0610
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Makasura Shrine. The Lightroot is found north from Abandoned Kakariko Mine.
Busus Lightroot
Coordinates: 0345, -2053, -0471
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Susub Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest from the Construct Factory.
Sohse Lightroot
Coordinates: 1563, -1943, -0464
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Eshos Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest from Bubinga Grove.
U-U-Ujoj Lightroot
Coordinates: 1514, 3577, -0529
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Joju-u-u Shrine. The Lightroot is found southeast of Spirit Temple.
Uisihcoj Lightroot
Coordinates: 0918, -1900, -0461
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Jochisiu Shrine. The Lightroot is found north from Construct Factory.
Yikot Lightroot
Coordinates: 2303, -2378, -0617
The Lightroot is in correspondence to Tokiy Shrine. The Lightroot is found in Meda Lavafalls.