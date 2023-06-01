Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Lightroots Locations Map

The Depths of Hyrule are shrouded in darkness and finding your way around these depths will be big problem without being able to see. The problem is made worse with the enemies roaming around and all the Gloom who are there to steal all your hard-earned hearts. Fortunately, that is where the Lightroots in the Depths region of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom come in.

These Lightroots in Zelda TotK are roots of massive trees in Hyrule, and once these are activated, they provide light around them, allowing you to create a good source of light for yourself.

What do Lightroots do in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The main function of Lightroots in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is to provide light in the darkness of the Depths. These Lightroots appear as faint orange glowing structures. You can freely interact with them to activate them.

Activating a Lightroot in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will also reveal a portion of the map of Depths that is illuminated by the Lightroot, somewhat similar to the Skyview towers but on a smaller scale. On top of that, these Lightroots act as Fast Travel points to quickly move around the Depths.

There are 120 Lightroots in Zelda: TotK. Finding all of these earns you the “Dispelling Darkness Medal” trophy. All the Lightroots correspond and link to a shrine on the Surface and are actually situated right beneath the shrine.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Akkala region Lightroots locations

Akkala Highlands Depths Lightroots

Agihi-Ihcoj Lightroot

Coordinates: 3811, 1219, -0536

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Jochi-Ihiga Shrine. the Lightroot is just southwest of Abandoned Tarrey Mine, on the border of the cliff.

Akinatanis Lightroot

Coordinates: 3841, 2302, -0488

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Sinatanika Shrine. You find the Lightroot just northwest of East Akkala Plains Chasm, south from the Wellspring of Power.

Kawikatisar Lightroot

Coordinates: 4166, 1321, -0673

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Rasitakiwak Shrine. the lightroot is located southeast of Abandoned Tarrey Mine, directly east of Agihi-Ihcoj Lightroot.

Kimimeg Lightroot

Coordinates: 4512, 2115, -0453

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Gemimik Shrine. the Lightroot is found in the Rist Mine, east from the East Akkala Plains Chasm.

Niuzimod Lightroot

Coordinates: 3302. 1442, -0790

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Domizuin Shrine. the Lightroot is found in the Ancient Underground Fortress, north of South Akkala Plains Chasm.

Sisinatag Lightroot

Coordinates: 4497, 0827, -0535

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Gatanisis Shrine. the lightroot is located just north of Triple Cannon, along the southeastern edge of the depths.

Akkala Sea Depths

Kawisar Lightroot

Coordinates: 4659, 3249, -0454

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Rasiwak Shrine. The Lightroot is found in the northeastern corner of the depths, northeast of the Blue-Maned Lynel and the Lighthouse here.

Kuhsagi Lightroot

Coordinates: 4654, 3732, -0400

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Igashuk Shrine. The lightroot is found in the Lomei Depths Labyrinth. It is separated from the main landmass.

Deep Akkala Depths

Ui-Ihcoj Lightroot

Coordinates: 4346, 2877, -0608

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Jochi-iu Shrine. the Lightroot is found just northeast of the East Akkala Plains Chasm, just before the lighthouse.

Sikutamak Lightroot

Coordinates: 3430, 3356, -0520

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Kamatukis Shrine. The lightroot is found in the Akkala House of Bones, along the northern region of the depths, just east of Skull Lake Chasm.

Central Hyrule region Lightroots locations

Central Hyrule Depths

Apapes Lightroot

Coordinates: 0221, 1084, -0474

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Sepapa Shrine. Apapes Lightroot is found north of the Hyrule Castle Moat East Chasm.

Camobatures Lightroot

Coordinates: -0178, 1169, -0515

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Serutabomac Shrine. The Lightroot is found in Gloom’s Approach, just north of Hyrule Castle Chasm.

Gadohsi Lightroot

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Ishodag Shrine. Gadoshi Lightroot is found north of the Gustaf Canyon Mine.

Iayusus Lightroot

Coordinates: -0785, -0433, -0469

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Susuyai Shrine. The Lightroot is found west of Hyrule Field Chasm, northeast of Daphnes Canyon Mine.

Kawakanis Lightroot

Coordinates: -1415, 0756, -0151

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Sinakawak Shrine. The Lightroot is found in Hyrule Ridge Depths, southeast of Lindor Canyon Mine.

Kogoir Lightroot

Coordinates: -1444, -1616, -0538

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Riogok Shrine. The Lightroot is found southwest from the Floating Coliseum.

Koradat Lightroot

Coordinates: -1079, -2180, -0562

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Tadarok Shrine. the Lightroot is found northwest of the Great Plateau South Chasm, south of Secret Spring of Revival.

Mu-Ustust Lightroot

Coordinates: -1423, -1351, -0517

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Tsutsu-um Shrine. It is found just west of the Floating Coliseum.

Netamnet Lightroot

Coordinates: -0595, 1549, -0599

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Tenmaten Shrine. The Lightroot is found southwest of the Elma Knolls Chasm.

Netinet Lightroot

Coordinates: -0073, -1115, -0471

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Teniten Shrine. The Lightroot is found south of Hyrule Field Chasm, northeast of Grove of Time.

Nihcayam Lightroot

Coordinates: -0705, -0867, -0481

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Mayachin Shrine. The Lightroot is found southeast of Dalphnes Canyon Mine, north of Great Plateau North Chasm.

Nisoij Lightroot

Coordinates: -0240, -0372, -0478

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Jiosin Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly next to Hyrule Field Chasm, towards the south.

Nogukoyk Lightroot

Coordinates: -0708, -1551, -0517

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Kyokugon Shrine. The Lightroot is found towards north of Great Abandoned Central Mine, just southwest of the Great Plateau North Chasm.

Nojoj Lightroot

Coordinates: 1202, 0330, -0574

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Jojon Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly south of Crenel Canyon Mine.

Nuzimak Lightroot

Coordinates: -0178, -1559, 0473

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Kamizun Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest of Forest of Time Chasm, east of Grove of Time.

Oyimay Lightroot

Coordinates: 0333, 0469, -0479

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Yamiyo Shrine. The Lightroot is directly northwest of Applean Grove.

Sinonoyk Lightroot

Coordinates: -0204, 0450, -0472

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Kyononis Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly south of Gloom’s Approach, at the northern most area from Hyrule Field Chasm.

Stakijat Lightroot

Coordinates: 0340, -1008, -0468

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Tajikats Shrine. The Lightroot is found southeast from Hyrule Field Chasm.

Zi-ner Lightroot

Coordinates: 0758, 0824, -0531

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Ren-iz Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest from Crenel Canyon Mine.

Great Hyrule Forest Depths

Eknupup Lightroot

Coordinates: 0622, 2211, -0611

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Pupunke Shrine. The Lightroot is found along the eastern side of the Depths under the Great Hyrule Forest, east of Forest Coliseum.

Nikakik Lightroot

Coordinates: -0396, 2729, -0725

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Kikakin Shrine. The Lightroot is found southwest of the Drenan Highlands Chasm.

Ramobnukas Lightroot

Coordinates: 0166, 2321, -0625

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Sakunbomar Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly east from Forest Coliseum.

Rikonasum Lightroot

Coordinates: 0406, 2134, -0592

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Musanokir Shrine. The Lightroot is found southeast of Forest Coliseum and Ramobnukas Lightroot.

Sijnin Lightroot

Coordinates: 0355, 1892, -0625

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Ninjis Shrine. The Lightroot is found in the southern part of the Great Hyrule Forest Depth, southeast to Forest Coliseum and south to Rikonasum Lightroot.

Uihcoke Lightroot

Coordinates: 1063, 1281. -0495

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Ekochui Shrine. The Lightroot is found south of both Minshi Grove and Minshi Woods chasm.

Uoyoyuik Lightroot

Coordinates: 0406, 2134, -0592

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Kiuyoyou Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly south of Rowan Plain Well Chasm.

Hyrule Ridge Depths

Muzasu Lightroots

Coordinates: -2138, -0874, -0542

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Usazum Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly north of Dalite Grove.

Nabahi-ikat Lightroot

Coordinates: -1829, 1196, -0723

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Taki-ihaban Shrine. The Lightroot is found just to the southeast of Lindor Canyon Mine.

Napanos Lightroot

Coordinates: -1921, -0359, -0635

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Sonapan Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly east of the Blupee Burrow.

Sikurukam Lightroot

Coordinates: -2846, 0630, -0621

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Makurukis Shrine. The Lightroot is found next to the Rhoam Canyon, directly southwest to the mine.

Tikanur Lightroot

Coordinates: -2529, 1170, -0623

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Runakit Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly northeast to Hyrule Ridge Chasm.

Lake Hylia Depths

Amo-ne Lightroot

Coordinates: 0102, -2518, -0414

The Lightroot is in correspondence to En-oma Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly east of the Lake Hylia Chasm.

Eldin region Lightroots locations

Death Mountain Depths

Mustis Lightroot

Coordinates: 2371, 2594, -0949

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Sitsum Shrine. The Lightroot is found west of Death Mountain Chasm.

Eldin Canyon Depths

Anonisik Lightroot

Coordinates: 3568, 1246, -0600

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Kisinona Shrine. The Lightroot is found at the south edge of Eldin Canyon Death, located far south from Death Mountain Chasm.

Cugukaram Lightroot

Coordinates: 1763, 2510, -0719

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Marakuguc Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly northeast to Abandoned Eldin Mine.

Gedihcayam Lightroot

Coordinates: 3060, 1825, -0662

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Mayachideg Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest of Ancient Underground Fortress.

Katijabis Lightroot

Coordinates: 2400, 3276, -0844

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Jiotak Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly west to Scorching Coliseum.

Kawamit Lightroot

Coordinates: 1799, 1640, -0749

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Timawak Shrine. The Lightroot is found to the far east of Minshi Grove.

Kisomom Lightroot

Coordinates: 2961, 2758, -0963

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Momosik Shrine. The Lightroot is found along the northeastern edge of Death Mountain, west of Wellspring of Power.

Misisi Lightroot

Coordinates: 1842, 2843, -0838

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Isisim Shrine. The Lightroot is found East of Fire Temple.

Nipahsom Lightroot

Coordinates: 2679, 1903, -0688

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Moshapin Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly south of Death Mountain.

Tayamik Lightroot

Coordinates: 2864, 3639, -0685

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Kimayat Shrine. The Lightroot is found along the northern border of Eldin Canyon Depths, northwest of Akkala House of Bones.

Eldin Mountain Depths

Katenim Lightroot

Coordinates: 0394, 3489, -0594

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Minetak Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly north of Gleeok Den.

Kayam Lightroot

Coordinates: 1269, 3733, -0553

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Mayak Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly north of Fire Temple.

Uukukis Lightroot

Coordinates: 0697, 2792, -0671

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Sikukuu Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly west of Fire Temple.

Zelda TotK Faron region Lightroots locations

Faron Grasslands Depths

Kohsustu Lightroot

Coordinates: 0670, -3559, -0484

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Utsushok Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly west of Obsidian Frox boss fight arena.

Muokuij Lightroot

Coordinates: 0867, -2276, -0556

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Jiukoum Shrine. The Lightroot is found in Construct Factory.

Nikohsi Lightroot

Coordinates: -0564, -3524, -0574

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Ishokin Shrine. The Lightroot is found to the far east of South Lomei Depths Labyrinth entrance.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Gerudo region Lightroots locations

Gerudo Desert Depths

Amakawis Lightroot

Coordinates: -2439, -3343, -0465

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Siwakama Shrine. The Lightroot is found south to the East Gerudo Chasm, west of South Lomei Depths Labyrinth.

Gataharak Lightroot

Coordinates: -3728, -3624, -0494

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Karahatag Shrine. The Lightroot is found is found northeast of Gerudo Underground Cemetery, directly south of Abandoned Gerudo Mine.

Gonatoyrim Lightroot

Coordinates: -4681, -3086, -0503

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Miryotanog Shrine. The Lightroot is found along the eastern border to Gerudo Desert Depths, north of Gerudo Dark Skeleton.

Gonatoyros Lightroot

Coordinates: -3882, -2963, -0434

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Soryotanong Shrine. The Lightroot is found next to Abandoned Gerudo Mine.

Kasari Lightroot

Coordinates: -4158, -3826, -0478

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Irasak Shrine. The Lightroot is found between the Gerudo Underground Cemetery and Desert Coliseum.

Mihcihc Lightroot

Coordinates: -3211, -3005, -0470

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Chichim Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly south of Abandoned Kara Kara Mine.

Rasinaduk Lightroot

Coordinates: -4168, -2412, -0487

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Kudanisar Shrine. The Lightroot is found southwest of Birida Lookout Chasm.

Tatayam Lightroot

Coordinates: -3291, -2511, -0475

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Mayatat Shrine. The Lightroot is found next to Abandoned Kara Kara Mine.

Gerudo Highlands Depths

Jadukakar Lightroot

Coordinates: -2037, -1852, -0504

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Rakakudaj Shrine. The Lightroot is found just to the northwest of Nabooru Canyon Mine.

Kawatik Lightroot

Coordinates: -1531, -2928, -0731

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Kitawak Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly north to Granajh Canyon Mine.

Kawiraus Lightroot

Coordinates: -2525, -1769, -0713

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Suariwak Shrine. The Lightroot is found southwest of Dalite Grove.

Kimakarut Lightroot

Coordinates: -2656, -2237, -0488

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Turakamik Shrine. The Lightroot is found to the east of Abandoned Kara Kara Mine.

Mustuto Lightroot

Coordinates: -4469, -0672, -0949

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Otutsum Shrine. The Lightroot is found directly west of Gerudo Canyon Mine.

Sisustom Lightroot

Coordinates: -1795, -3497, -0477

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Motsusis Shrine. The Lightroot is found in the South Lomei Depths Labyrinth.

Stamayam Lightroot

Coordinates: -4638, -1512, -0890

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Mayamats Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest from Birida Lookout Chasm.

Umamustor Lightroot

Coordinates: -3406, -1368, -0779

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Rotsumamu Shrine. The Lightroot is found southeast of Gerudo Canyon Mine.

Hebra region Lightroots locations

Hebra Mountain Depths

Ikatoayam Lightroots

Coordinates: -0849, 3534, -0636

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Mayaotaki Shrine. The Lightroot is found in the North Lomei Depths Labyrinth.

Kato Lightroot

Coordinates: -4389, 3713, -0702

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Otak Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest to Hebra Dark Skeleton, in the northwestern corner of the Depths.

Muihcoro Lightroot

Coordinates: -1637, 2642, -0685

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Orochium Shrine. The Lightroot is found southwest to North Lomei Depths Labyrinth, at the eastern corner of Hebra Mountain Depths.

Muotue Lightroot

Coordinates: -3507, 3569, -0826

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Eutoum Shrine. The Lightroot is found in Goflam’s Lavafalls.

Narusis Lightroot

Coordinates: -2558, 3354, -0690

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Sisuran Shrine. The Lightroot is found along the northern edge of Hebra Mountain Depths Edge.

Nupisoyuat Lightroot

Coordinates: -4059, 7389, -0674

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Tauyosipun Shrine. The Lightroot is found along the western edge of the Depths, southwest to Hebra Darek Skeleton.

So-Oaw Lightroot

Coordinates: -4057, 1989, -0674

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Wao-os Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest to Abandoned Hebra Mine.

U-Nazohso Lightroot

Coordinates: -1403, 3678, -0712

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Oshozun-u Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest to the North Lomei Depths Labyrinth.

Worihas Lightroot

Coordinates: -3353, 2385, -0802

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Sahirow Shrine. The Lightroot is found in the Corvash Canyon Mine.

Tabantha Frontier Depths

Aduon Lightroot

Coordinates: -2317, 2200, -0781

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Nouda Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest from the Lindor Canyon Mines.

Kataki Lightroot

Coordinates: -3951, 1139, -0551

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Ikatak Shrine. The Lightroot is found southwest to Cuho Canyon Mine.

Kawakarut Lightroot

Coordinates: -3485, -0214, -0516

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Turakawak Shrine. The Lightroot is found northeast of Gerudo Summit Chasm.

Kawumoro Lightroot

Coordinates: -3077, 1615, -0687

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Oromuwak Shrine. The Lightroot is found southeast from Abandoned Hebra Mine.

Koro-Nui Lightroot

Coordinates: -3538, 0851, -0576

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Iun-orok Shrine. The Lightroot is found southeast of Cuho Canyon Mine.

Sasag Lightroot

Coordinates: -4154, 0097, -0489

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Gasas Shrine. The Lightroot is found along the western border of the depths, north of Agaat Canyon Mine.

Sikatag Lightroot

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Gatakis Shrine. The Lightroot is found east of Abandoned Hebra Mine.

Yisuayam Lightroot

Coordinates: -1167, 2602, -0350

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Mayausiy Shrine. The Lightroot is found north of the Rowan Plain Well Chasm.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Lanayru region Lightroots locations

Lanayru Great Spring Depths

A-Nehi Lightroot

Coordinates: 3785, 0578, -0926

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Ihen-a Shrine. The Lightroot is foundnorth from Polymus Canyon Mine.

Kawagom Lightroot

Coordinates: 3295, 0421, -0749

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Mogawak Shrine. The Lightroot is found in the Abandoned Lanayru Mine.

Kegopa Lightroot

Coordinates: 3887, -0215, -0608

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Apogek Shrine. The Lightroot is found southeast from Ruto Canyon Mine.

Kuzimoy Lightroot

Coordinates: 4414, -0613, -0513

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Yomizuk Shrine. The Lightroot is found in the small extension in the eastern border of the Depths, east of Ruto Canyon Mine.

Migo-o Lightroot

Coordinates: 2755, -1088, -0549

The Lightroot is in correspondence to O-ogim Shrine. The Lightroot is found north of Canyon of Awakening Mine, in the southern part of Lanayru Great Spring Depths.

Takaruk Lightroot

Coordinates: 2359, -0506, -0589

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Kurakat Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest from the Abandoned Kakariko Mine.

Uinoj Lightroot

Coordinates: 2918, 0508, -0795

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Joniu Shrine. The Lightroot is found west from the Abandoned Lanayru Mine.

Lanayru Wetlands Depths

Korakut Lightroot

Coordinates: 0915, -0250, -0481

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Tukarok Shrine. The Lightroot is found southwest from Crenel Canyon Mine.

Korom Lightroot

Coordinates: 1180, -0778, -0500

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Morok Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest of the Abandoned Kakariko Mine.

Sekioam Lightroot

Coordinates: 2276, 0148, -0501

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Maoikes Shrine. The Lightroot is found west from Tabahl Grove.

Uasnoj Lightroot

Coordinates: 1742, 0018, -0459

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Jonsau Shrine. The Lightroot is found south of the Lanayru Wetlands Chasm.

Mount Lanayru Depths

Kimimasena Lightroot

Coordinates: 4234, -2176, -0521

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Anedmimik Shrine. The Lightroot is found south from Walnot Canyon Mine.

Siakij Lightroot

Coordinates: 4267, -1672, -0628

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Jikais Shrine. The Lightroot is found north from Walnot Canyon Mine.

Uogoj Lightroot

Coordinates: 3345, -1185, -0610

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Jogou Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest from the Naydra Snowfield Chasm.

Usukaz Lightroot

Coordinates: 3526, -1482, -0612

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Zakusu Shrine. The Lightroot is found southwest from Naydra Snowfield Chasm.

Zelda TotK Necluda region Lightroots locations

East Necluda Depths

Kimnaz Lightroot

Coordinates: 3469, -2181, -0594,

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Zanmik Shrine. The Lightroot is found in the Abandoned Hateno Mine.

Kisihayam Lightroom

Coordinates: 1728, -2059, -0665

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Mayahisik Shrine. The Lightroot is found west from Retsam Grove.

Kotimab Lightroot

Coordinates: 3095, -3209, -0624

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Bamitok Shrine. The Lightroot is found north of Dunsel Canyon Mine.

Mimufis Lightroot

Coordinates: 2827, -3261, -0527

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Sifumim Shrine. The Lightroot is found north from Abandoned Lurelin Mine.

Sijotu Lightroot

Coordinates: 1218, -2543, -0612

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Utojis Shrine. The Lightroot is found south of the Tobio’s Hollow Chasm.

Necluda Sea Depths

Ni-Iraram Lightroot

Coordinates: 4630, -3711, -0506

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Marari-in Shrine. The Lightroot is found next to the Lone Island Coliseum.

West Necluda Depths

Arusakam Lightroot

Coordinates: 1739, -1057, -0610

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Makasura Shrine. The Lightroot is found north from Abandoned Kakariko Mine.

Busus Lightroot

Coordinates: 0345, -2053, -0471

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Susub Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest from the Construct Factory.

Sohse Lightroot

Coordinates: 1563, -1943, -0464

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Eshos Shrine. The Lightroot is found northwest from Bubinga Grove.

U-U-Ujoj Lightroot

Coordinates: 1514, 3577, -0529

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Joju-u-u Shrine. The Lightroot is found southeast of Spirit Temple.

Uisihcoj Lightroot

Coordinates: 0918, -1900, -0461

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Jochisiu Shrine. The Lightroot is found north from Construct Factory.

Yikot Lightroot

Coordinates: 2303, -2378, -0617

The Lightroot is in correspondence to Tokiy Shrine. The Lightroot is found in Meda Lavafalls.