How To Get To Lanayru Wetlands Chasm In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Hyrule map is divided into three parts: the Surface, Sky, and Depths. Chasms are sort of portals that connect the Depths with the open Surface. Lanayru Wetlands Chasm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the four Chasms that find their home in the Lanayru Region of Hyrule.

Our guide will help you find the location of Lanayru Wetlands Chasm in Zelda TotK and explain the method to reach there.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Lanayru Wetlands Chasm location

The Lanayru Wetlands Chasm is located on Mercay Island, in the central part of Lanayru Wetlands. It is situated in the north of East Hill Chasm, toward the east of Central Hyrule. The Coordinates (1727, 0162, -0005) will be helpful to find the exact position of this Chasm.

How to get to the Lanayru Wetlands Chasm in Zelda: TotK

The easiest way to get to Lanayru Wetlands Chasm is by using the fast-travel feature at Jonsau Shrine. This shrine is right beside the Chasm, on the southern side. After reaching the shrine, simply have a glance toward the north, on the grassy surface instead of the hills on which you are standing. The Chasm is clearly noticeable by the smoke it emits because of the material scattered around it.

Another method to reach this place faster is by going to the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower. After reaching the tower, go inside and launch yourself from the central switch. Now, start gliding toward the north, while keeping your eye out on the eastern side. The Island with the Chasm is pretty huge and distinct from the rest, so you will face no difficulty locating it.

Activities in Lanayru Wetlands Chasm

The main purpose for which you will have to go through this Chasm is to find Master Kohga boss in order to complete the side adventure Master Kohga of the Yiga Clan.

You will have to reach the center of Abandoned Lanaryu Mine to meet Kohga Boss, which is only possible after passing through the Chasm. Your journey will start onwards from the first lightroot that this Chasm introduces you to, i.e. Unioj Lightroot.