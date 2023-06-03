How To Get To Hyrule Castle Chasm In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Hyrule Castle Chasm in Zelda TotK is the most terrifying place you can be in the entire game. This Chasm is also known as the final dungeon of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom, because of the final fight against the Demon King Ganondorf. In the guide below, we will be discussing where to find the Hyrule Castle Chasm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, activities, and every important detail you need to know about the chasm.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Hyrule Castle Chasm location

The Hyrule Castle Chasm is below the Hyrule Castle, North of Lookout Landing. Keep going north from Hyrule Field Chasm and you will eventually end up at the Castle. Afterward, make your way under the castle to reach the chasm.

You can also enter the Chasm by fast traveling to the Serutabomac Shrine located on the northern side of the Hyrule Castle. You can enter the Hyrule Castle Chasm by jumping off from the cliff where the shrine is.

Use your paraglider to control your fall, pass through the chasm and you will directly land close to the Cambobatures Lightroot. Or if the shrine isn’t unlocked yet, simply walk north from the Hyrule Castle Ruins and you will see the chasm.

Preparations for Hyrule Castle Chasm

The castle is a good place to get Royal Guard armor set if you are looking for a good armor to fight the enemies in the Depths. Before entering the Hyrule Castle Chasm, make sure you have the Sundelions recipes ready to have that gloom resistance and in addition to that make sure to collect some arrows and Brightbloom Seeds.

Zonai devices and firebombs will come in handy, and don’t forget to take your sages with you as their abilities are helpful.

Make sure to keep a Travel Medallion to make a fast travel point within the Chasm since you will feel the need to come back and restore your health before facing the Demon King Ganondorf.

Activities in Hyrule Castle Chasm in Zelda TotK

The most important thing to do in the Hyrule Castle Chasm is the fight against Demon King Ganondorf. However, that’s the last thing you will do in the Chasm. So, here’s the list of things that you will encounter in the Hyrule Castle Chasm of Zelda TotK.

The moment you enter the Hyrule Castle Chasm in Zelda TotK, you will find the Cambobatures Lightroot, which can be used to illuminate the Chasm and also becomes a fast travel point.

Furthermore, you will encounter creatures like Black Horroblins, Electric Keese, Silver Lynel, Electric Likes, Frost Likes, Frost Keese, Lizaflos, Silver Moblin, Chuchus, Gloom Hands, and Silver Bokoblin in the Hyrule Castel Chasm before the Demon King Army.

Since there are tons of enemies, you also get to have powerful weapons as ground loot such as; Mighty Zonaite Weapons, Mighty Construct Bow and Mighty Zonai Shield in Zelda TotK. Moreover, you will also discover Forgotten Foundation and Imprisoning Chamber in the Hyrule Castle Chasm.

Power of Sages is out of reach in Hyrule Castle Chasm so, you are basically on your own, you cannot use them until you reach the point where you have to face the Demon King and his army.