How To Get To The Skull Lake Chasm In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Skull Lake Chasm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is in the northeast corner of the map of Hyrule. It is on an Island inside Skull Lake. This lake has two islands in its center that look like eyes. The eye on the right has a cave, while the left one has the chasm entrance in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Skull Lake Chasm location in Zelda TotK

To reach the skull lake chasm, first, you must reach the skull lake. It is present in the Deep Akkala region. It is northwest of Rok Woods past Tempest Glutch. It is also northeast of the Death Mountain Chasm, present a little away.

To reach this lake, you can also fast-travel to the Kamatukis Shrine. If you have not explored it yet, the lake is directly in front of the shrine, so you can also find it on your voyage to find this shrine.

How to get to Skull Lake Chasm in Zelda TotK

The Skull Lake chasm is not as difficult to reach. It is easily accessible except for the Gloom. So, avoid it as you continue exploring the Hyrule map. This chasm can be found at 3236, 3456, and -0023 coordinates.

This chasm leads you directly to the Akkala House of Bones. You will see nothing first once you cross the boundary between the surface and the Depths. The light from the surface does not reach the Depths, so carry a lot of Brightbloom seeds with you.

Attaching one to your arrow and shooting it down to get a better view might be a good idea as you descend into Skull Lake Chasm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You will also notice alive skeletons of Bokoblins infected with gloom upon entry. Once you defeat them, a Stalnox will rise to battle you in their place.

Defeating this Stalnox will give you a reward chest containing the Biggoron’s Sword in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.