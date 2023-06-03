How To Get To South Akkala Plains Chasm In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Just like the East Akkala Plains Chasm, a chasm within South Akkala Plains in Zelda TotK also allows players entry into the Depths. Finding and accessing the South Akkala Plains Chasm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom can be a bit of a chore. On top of that, players don’t know what to expect on the other side of the chasm.

To help out with that, we have prepared this guide with all the details about the South Akkala Plains Chasm in Zelda TotK. We will not only help you find the chasm but also explain how you can enter it and experience the Depths surrounding this area.

South Akkala Plains Chasm location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The South Akkala Plains Chasm is found in Akkala Highlands region. You find the chasm between Lake Akkala and Cephla Lake, directly south of Akkala Citadel Ruins. The exact coordinates for South Akkala Plains Chasm are: 3294, 1283, -0217.

How to get to South Akkala Plains Chasm in Zelda: TotK

To get to South Akkala Plains Chasm, start from Tarrey Town. As you exit Tarrey Town, take the road leading south and follow it all the way. Cross the South Lake Akkala, and after you cross the crossroad, turn right towards Akkala Citadel Ruins. You will find the chasm before the Citadel ruins, right in the middle of Akkala Parade Ground Ruins.

Activities in South Akkala Plains Chasm

The chasm leads to Akkala Depths. Your fall down the chasm is quite simple. Just jump down and you will get to the depths. There is some Gloom lying around the depths here but nothing too dangerous.

You will land south of the Ancient Underground Fortress. You will find the area completely dark, except for some Poes lying around, and the enemies you can spot in the distance. Use Brightbloom seeds to illuminate the Depths for you until you are able to activate the Niuzimod Lightroot.

The biggest find you get close to the South Akkala Plains Chasm are the Traveler’s Sword and Traveler’s Spear, both excellent weapons. These can be found on dark statues on multiple rock formations around the west side of the South Akkala Plains Chasm.