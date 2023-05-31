How To Get To Abandoned Hebra Mine In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Abandoned Hebra Mine is one of the locations where you will fight Master Kohga. Master Kohga rides on a monster truck, and you must defeat him without letting him kill you. During the Yiga Clan Quest, the statues will direct you toward Master Kohga’s Location.

The only hint they will give is that you must travel to a Chasm. By this time, you will have defeated Master Kohga 3 times, and now, for the 4th and last time, you must find the Abandoned Hebra Mine.

Now, if you try looking in the Hyrule Chasm, you will only have dead ends. The chasms in Zelda TotK are the doors to Underworld and Surface; you must go down prepared. In the guide below, we have pointed out the location of the Abandoned Hebra Mine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to find Abandoned Hebra Mine in Zelda TotK

The Abandoned Hebra Mine is in the Rito Village in Hebra Region. However, just roaming around the Rito Village won’t do the trick. You must first fast-travel to the Gatakis Shrine in Rito Village to solve this.

After that, head to the southern part of the Village toward the point highlighted on the map, and look for an NPC (-3601, 1761, 0137).

The NPC will tell you that the Abandoned Hebra Mine in Zelda TotK is below you. You just have to glide into the cave, and you will enter the Rito Village Chasm.

Once you land, head North, and you will be standing in front of the Abandoned Hebra Mine in Zelda TotK (-3576, 1802, -0398).