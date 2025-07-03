How To Reach Cerulean Coast In Elden Ring

Cerulean Coast is an important location in Elden Ring introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This place of blue flowers serves as an important pathway to access multiple locations required to complete various questlines.

Reaching Cerulean Coast is a difficult task in Elden Ring, as this place is not only well-hidden but also requires completing a certain task to reach it. In this guide, we will tell you how to reach this elusive area and what activities you can do while you are there.

Go through Castle Ensis

Start from the Gravesite Plains site of grace and go north across the Scorched Ruins to find the Three Path Cross site of grace.

From this site of grace, turn east and go all the way to the end of the region to find the Castle Ensis, the second legacy dungeon of the Shadow of the Erdtree.

Go through Castle Ensis and defeat Rellana, Twin Moon Knight, at the end. This will allow you to enter the Scadu Altus area.

Break Miquella’s Charm

The next step is crucial, as it enables you to access previously inaccessible areas and complete quests for many NPCs.

Follow the path east until you reach Ellac’s Great Bridge. This area is patrolled by Messmer’s armies and a Furnace Golem. Force your way through the enemies until you reach the Castle Front Gate site of grace in front of the Shadow Keep. This will break Miquella’s Charm, and you will hear a loud cracking noise accompanied by the following text.

Somewhere, a great rune has been broken.

This will trigger the major event of the DLC, and now you must go south to find the Cerulean Coast in Elden Ring.

Find the Ellac River Cave

From the Castle Front Gate site of grace, turn south. When you move back, take the left path going through Messmer’s Soldiers Camp. Follow the ramp down while avoiding the large Demi-Human enemies to reach a poisonous swamp.

TIP Use the Torrent to avoid getting poisoned.

Go through the poisonous swamp until you reach its end. Turn left and then follow the path north. Keep going on this path until you reach a small pond.

You will notice a cave entrance guarded by a Giant Miranda Sprout. This is Ellac River Cave. Go through the left section of the cave to reach the Ellac River Cave site of grace.

Reach the Ellac River Downstream Site of Grace

From the Ellac River Cave site of grace, go outside and take the path to the left. Use Torrent to carefully jump down near the waterfall by using the stone columns.

Once you reach near the second waterfall, take the path to the right. This area is swarmed by Stone Birds. Avoid these enemies and follow the path to the right until you reach the bottom. Interact with the Ellac River Downstream site of grace to rest here momentarily.

Enter Cerulean Coast

From the Ellac River Downstream site of grace, forward while hugging the right wall. It is extremely important, as the path to the left can lead you elsewhere.

Once you reach another Furnace Golem enemy, keep going right to notice a big hole in the mountain wall.

Pass through this opening to finally enter the Cerulean Coast in Elden Ring. Interact with the site of grace, as it will prove extremely important in future endeavors.

Activities on Cerulean Coast

Cerulean Coast is an extremely important area as it leads to locations required to complete various side quests.

You will encounter a Ghostflame Dragon in this area that you can take down to earn a Dragon Heart.

From the site of grace, you can travel south to find the Map Fragment for the whole southern region of the Shadow Lands. Go further south to find the Cerulean Coast Cross site of grace. You can collect a Scadutree Fragment from near the cross.

Cerulean Coast also provides a path to reach the Finger Ruins of Rhia to its south. You need to reach this area and ring the Finger Bell to progress Count Ymir’s quest in Elden Ring.

If you go south from the Cerulean Coast site of grace, you can reach the Fissure area, which leads to the Stone Coffin Fissure. At the end of the Stone Coffin Fissure, you can fight and defeat the Putrescent Knight to meet St Trina.

This place is also where you can complete Thiollier’s Quest and summon him as an ally in the fight against Needle Knight Leda’s army.