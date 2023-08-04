How To Get To Lake Hylia Chasm In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Chasms are mysterious gateways in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that lead to the scariest region of all Hyrule, Depths.

The areas of the depths are divided into various sectors and they are separated by impossible to climb walls. To access a particular area of the depths, Link needs to find the corresponding entrance on the land.

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Lake Hylia chasm is one such area of the depths. Here is our complete guide detailing the path leading to the chasm, and what players can expect once they descend into it.

Lake Hylia Chasm location in Zelda: TotK

The Lake Hylia Chasm is in Lake Hylia, between Hyrule Field and Faron Grasslands. The exact location of Lake Hylia Chasm is marked on the map, and it is to the Southwest of the Bridge of Hylia and East of Mount Faloraa. Its coordinates on the map are -0332, -2598, -0052.

How to get to the Lake Hylia Chasm

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Lake Hylia Chasm can be reached by finding and activating Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. Use this Skyview Tower to get airborne and glide Southwest towards the Bridge of Hylia. This a very long and impossible journey without the help of Tulin’s Gust ability.

We recommend making a pit stop at the Bridge of Hylia. Beware of the Fire Gleeok on this bridge. Glide from the bridge towards the Southwest to reach the Lake Hylia chasm’s entrance.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

What to do at Lake Hylia Chasm in Zelda: TotK

Lake Hylia Chasm is a dark and gloomy place, and the only Lightroot in this area, Amo-ne Lightroot, is far away, towards the East. Gather a lot of Brightbloom seeds from the caves, on the land of Hyrule, before venturing into this area.

The path between Lake Hylia Chasm’s exit and Ame-no Lightroot is littered with gloom-infested Stal Bokoblins and Keese. It is an excellent farming spot for Keese eyeballs that can prove fatal against Gleeok and Hinox enemies.

Sadly, there is nothing else to do in this area except for finding and activating the Ame-no Lightroot. Lake Hylia Chasm is cut off from the rest of the depths, so this is everything you need to know about Lake Hylia Chasm in Zelda: TotK.