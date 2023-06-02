In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Obsidian Frox is similar to the normal Frox. You will find it in the dark areas of the Depths. To light up the Depths, we recommend bringing some Brightbloom Seeds. These seeds will help you to light up the Depths in Zelda TotK. This guide will help you find and defeat Obsidian Frox in Zelda: TotK.

Zelda TotK Obsidian Frox locations

As said, all the Obsidian Frox are in the Depths. You will find around 16 Obsidian Frox across the Depths. The locations of all the Obsidian Frox are marked on the map above.

How to defeat Obsidian Frox in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To deal with Obsidan Frox, just like the normal Frox, you will need some Dazzlefruits and a lot of arrows. Fusing Dazzlefruit with arrows allows you to create an arrow that creates bright light when it hits.

It’s essential as all creatures in the depths hate the light, and seeing a flash of bright light allows you to stun Obsidian Frox. Try to shoot Obsidian Frox in Zelda TotK in its eye to stun it. The giant frog has a few Obsidian Ores on its back, which are the only weak points Obsidian Frox has.

You must get on top of the Obsidian Frox and break these Obsidian Ores. Shoot the Dazzlefruit arrow at Obsidian Frox’s eye and stun the giant frog. Then, climb on top of the Obsidian Frox from its tail and attack the Obsidian ores on the Obsidian Frox’s back.

You need to keep attacking the ores and keep breaking them. A single stun won’t be enough to defeat Obsidian Frox in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. When Obsidian Frox comes back to its senses, it will knock Link off its back.

To avoid this, you can use fused arrows to hit the Obsidian Ores on the Obsidian Frox back in Zelda TotK. Just repeat the stunning and Obsidian Ore breaking process until the Obsidian Frox is defeated in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.