How To Get To Great Plateau South Chasm In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

During your ventures in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Great Plateau region, you will likely come across The Great Plateau South Chasm. This chasm is more than just an exploration site and is infested with tons of dangers unknown to a layman.

There is a whole other dimension you will come across when you dig deeper and that is called the Depth. It is an underground part of the map that serves a separate purpose. Link can access the Depths through openings in the ground called a Chasm. There are multiple chasms spread all across Hyrule.

Entering the Great Plateau South Chasm without a proper guide can be daunting and nerve-wracking in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Here is a detailed guide on how to reach and tackle the chasm in detail.

Great Plateau South Chasm location in Zelda: TotK

The Great Plateau South Chasm is in the Hyrule Field region of Zelda: TotK. Consult the map for the exact location.

The chasm is to the South of the Temple of Time Ruins and East of Mount Hylia. If you can’t seem to find it, you can always follow the map and look for the Bridge of Hylia which is towards the east of the South Chasm. Its coordinates on the map are -0933, -2318, 0164.

How to get to the Great Plateau South Chasm

The Great Plateau South chasm’s entrance can be accessed by approaching it from either Hyrule Field Skyview Tower or Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. We recommend using Popla Foothills Skyview Tower’s launchpad and gliding West to reach this chasm’s entrance, as it is a bit closer.

Tadarok Shrine lies Northwest of the Great Plateau South Chasm. Use it to fast travel to Mount Hylia and access the chasm’s entrance with ease. There are no enemies on the path leading to the Great Plateau South chasm, and it doesn’t require any prerequisites to make your journey into the depths.

What to do at Great Plateau South Chasm in Zelda: TotK

Lift the rock near the entrance of the Great Plateau South Chasm’s entrance to find an eye. Drop it down the chasm and use it to complete “A Call from the Depths” side quest.

This chasm leads to a platform with various Zonai devices including the wings. Use it to make your way across and reach the Great Abandoned Central Mine that lies to the North.

The nearest lightroot, Koradat Lightroot, is to the Northeast of Link’s landing point. Use the wing device to glide South if you want to encounter a few tough enemies for some major loot.

You will encounter a Frox, Stone Talus, and Colgera on your way to Nikoshi Lightroot to the South. Fuse some great weapons and cook some hearty meals, with the help of our guides, before attempting to take on these mini-bosses.

This is all you can find once you descend into the depths through the Great Plateau South Chasm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.