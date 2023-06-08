How To Get To Forest Of Time Chasm In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has changed the formula by introducing a whole new section called Depths. A frightening area with zero natural light, Depths can only be accessed by diving through the special gateways on the ground, Chasms. Forest of Time chasm is one such entrance in Zelda TotK that allows Link to explore the depths below the Hyrule Field and unlock its mysteries. Here is a complete guide to help you find and explore Forest of Time chasm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Forest of Time Chasm location

The Forest of Time Chasm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is in the Southeastern region of Hyrule Field. Forest of Time chasm’s exact location is marked on the map, and it is between the East Post Ruins and Outpost Ruins. Its coordinates on the map are -0128, -1658, -0032. The major nearest landmark to Forest of Time chasm is Proxim Bridge (East).

How to get to the Forest of Time Chasm in Zelda: TotK

Minus the inevitable gloom around each chasm’s entrance, the Forest of Time chasm offers no additional challenge to the players.

The easiest way to reach this chasm is through the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower. Use the Skyview Tower’s launchpad to get airborne, and glide Southeast to reach the Forest of Time chasm’s entrance.

This can be a long and impossible trek without the help of Tulin’s Gust ability and additional stamina bars. Another way to reach this chasm is by fast traveling to Kamizun shrine, which is just to the North of Forest of Time chasm. From there it is a simple journey devoid of any dangers.

Activities in Forest of Time Chasm

Forest of Time chasm is as dark as they come in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Thankfully the first lightroot, Nuzimak Lightroot, is just to the North of the Forest of Time chasm exit. The first thing players need to do is interact with the Nuzimak Lightroot to light up the surrounding area and find the other landmarks nearby.

The Grove of Time lies Northwest of the Forest of Time chasm’s exit and is surrounded by three enemy camps. Gloom-infested Bokoblins and Yiga clan. Continuing the journey Northward leads to Netinet Lightroot after encountering a Hinox.

The next checkpoint is Stakijat Lightroot to the East. This area is protected by an Armored Lynel which is among the most difficult enemies Zelda: TotK has to offer. There are two Stone Talus enemies to the West of Netinet Lightroot.

The area surrounding the Forest of Time chasm is really depressing and full of strong enemies. We recommend carrying a lot of Brightbloom seeds in addition to some powerful weapons before descending into the madness of Forest of Time’s chasm.