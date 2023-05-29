Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom En-Oma Shrine Walkthrough

En-Oma Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is another hidden Shrine in the cave. All shrines in Zelda TotK are either blessing Shrines or Trial Shrines. But the third category is the one that is in a cave and requires you to complete a shrine quest to enter it.

En-Oma Shrine is a blessing shrine and merely entering the Shrine will make you worthy of the blessing. However, you must complete the Shrine Quest to enter it. In this guide, we will discuss where to find the En-Oma Shrine and how to complete the shrine quest in Zelda TotK.

Where to find the En-Oma Shrine in Zelda: TotK

En-Oma Shrine (0104, -2517, -0087) is in a Whirlpool Cave in the middle of Lake Hylia. This Whirlpool Cave is in the South of Hyrule Field, East of Hylia Island, and West of Popla Foothills Skyview Tower (0603, -2123, 0098).

You must complete the Lake Hylia Shrine Crystal quest to enter this shrine in Tears of the Kingdom. However, the first step is to find the Shrine. You can enter the Lake Hylia Whirlpool Cave by diving into the Whirlpool that you can see below.

Interact with the shrine to start the shrine quest “The Lake Hylia Crystal”. The Shrine Crystal is on one of the Islands in the Sky, right above the Whirlpool. Now what you have to do is Travel to the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower and start going southwest toward the Island above the Whirlpool.

Gliding all the way will require ½ wheels of Stamina with Tulin’s Gust of Wind. Once you reach the Island, grab the Shrine crystal and throw it down from the hole in the Island and jump after the Shrine Crystal. You both will automatically get into the Whirlpool and ultimately inside the Whirlpool Cave in Zelda TotK.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Take the Shrine Crystal to the Shrine and a short cutscene will start and after that you can enter the En-Oma Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the En-Oma Shrine in Zelda: TotK

En-Oma is a blessing Shrine, you just have to enter it, collect the rewards and follow up with your conquest. The Shrine Chest contains a Mighty Zonite Sword and the second reward is the Light of Blessing.

You can exchange the Light of Blessing at the Goddess Statue for a Heart Container or Stamina Vessel in Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom