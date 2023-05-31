How To Get To East Akkala Plains Chasm In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

A chasm is a gateway in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, allowing Link to enter the Depths of the Hyrule map, which is a whole realm underneath the ground. The East Akkala Plains Chasm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the many chasms available in the game. Our guide will help you learn about the East Akkala Plains Chasm in Legends of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and explain how you can reach it to get to the Depths.

East Akkala Plains Chasm location in Zelda: TotK

The East Akkala Plains Chasm is in the middle of the East Akkala Plains. It is situated west of Akkala Beach and east of Ulri Mountain in the Akkala Highlands Region. The coordinates for this location are (4048, 2163, 0001).

How to get to the East Akkala Plains Chasm in Zelda TotK

The easiest way to reach East Akkala Plains Chasm is from the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower. Just arrive at the Ulri Mountains Skyview Tower and launch yourself through its launchpad. You need to paraglide in the northeast direction.

Another way to get to the chasm is by fast traveling through the Sinatanika Shrine. Fast travel to the shrine and continue in the southeast, and you will get to the chasm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Activities in East Akkala Plains Chasm

There is nothing much to expect in the East Akkala Plains Chasm when you go into its Depths except for finding the Dinraal Dragon. The Dinraal is the mighty fire dragon, and he is pretty tough to catch on in Zelda’s TotK.

But luckily, the East Akkala Plains Chasm is the spot to get on him quickly. This is because it is the spot that he uses to emerge from the depths and roam in the skies. There might be a chance that you will encounter the Dinraal Dragon when you jump into the chasm.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

If you get lucky and encounter the Dinraal dragon while falling, you will catch fire because of the hot air released from the Dinraals body. The Dinraal Dragon might attack you with fire. You should be equipped with the Fire Resistance armor and avoid taking any wood items with you.

This is all you need to know about the East Akkala Plains Chasm in Legends of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.