Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom All Skyview Towers Locations And Maps

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features a massive map with a ton of locations to uncover. Similar to the first game, most of the map will be hidden from you at the start. The only way to reveal new map areas will be to unlock Skyview Towers in Tears of the Kingdom.

You can expect to find up to 15 Skyview Towers during your progression in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The towers are scattered all across the Hyrule Kingdom and you will need to explore all of the regions to unlock their individual towers.

Take note that each Skyview Tower is going to give you a puzzle to solve. Completing this challenge is how you are going to unlock the tower and a fast travel point to cut down on your traveling time.

Best Skyview Towers to unlock first in Tears of the Kingdom

You can unlock the Skyview Towers in any order you want in Tears of the Kingdom. While you have that freedom, it is equally important to understand that some Skyview Towers can be unlocked fairly early in the game to give you some useful fast travel points.

During the initial stages of your Zelda TotK journey, you only have the Lookout Landing, the default Skyview Tower, available to you. As soon as you unlock the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, your best choice to go next would be the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower, since it is the closest one to you from there.

Next, you can go for unlocking the Eldin Canyon and Lindor’s Brow Skyview Towers in either order. This will allow you to get a greater understanding of the map of Hyrule and unlock the areas along a triangular region from Lookout Landing.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Furthermore, you should definitely look to unlock more Skyview Towers after reaching Rito Village. This village serves as a great place for your next stop because it is located in northeastern Hyrule, which is home to two different Skyview Towers – the Pikida Stonegrove and the Rosporo Pass Skyview Towers.

List of all Skyview Tower locations in Zelda: TotK

Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower location

The Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom is located in the northeast part of the Hyrule map. If you begin at Lookout Landing, you’ll need to travel in the northeast direction for a while to get there.

The tower door will be locked so you’ll need to approach the tower from the roof by climbing or gliding your way there.

Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower location

To find the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower in the Gerudo Highlands region, you need to make your way to the southern edge of Hyrule Ridge in Tears of the Kingdom.

You can approach it by heading to the Gerudu Desert and continuing your way to its northeastern end. Alternatively, you can also travel to the Faron Grasslands and then head in the northwestern direction to find it.

You should note down a couple of things before you set out to find this Skyview Tower. Since the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower is located inside the Gerudu Desert, you’ll need to find a way to keep Link cool from the hot climate. We suggest you bring clothes matching this.

Secondly, you’ll need to head over to the hilly area in the desert and climb your way over toward the tower. Now to enter the tower repair the lift to allow the worker to get the door working again.

Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower location

The Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom is also located inside the Gerudu Desert, this time in its northernmost corner. If you begin at the Hyrule Field, you’ll need to travel in the west direction for quite a while to get there.

Unlike your approach to the Gerudu Canyon, the Gerudu Highlands will take you through a colder environment so be sure to stack up on some cold resistance. You can do so through your armor and supplies like elixir and food.

Your access inside is restricted by snow, so you’ll need to take the ground route. Find the cave nearby to know about your new entry point which takes you through Meadela’s Mantle.

Hyrule Field Skyview Tower Location

The Hyrule Field Skyview Tower is located just southwest of the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom. You can essentially unlock both towers in one go.

You can use the air launch from Lookout Landing to propel you upward and you can glide toward the southwestern end of the Hyrule Field.

Approaching the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower via your glider is the best way to reach it because the route leading to it by land holds a Bokobolin Settlement. If you aim to reach the tower by the land route, then you would have to pick a fight with the Bokobolins.

You may have trouble tackling this threat in the early part of your Tears of the Kingdom journey but your Recall and Ultrahand abilities will serve you well in this fight.

Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower Location

Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower is also located close to the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom. You can expect to spot this tower while making your way to Rito Village.

You’ll need to head toward the Lookout Landing once more and then use the launch to head Northwest. You’ll approach the Hyrule Ridge in this direction, so head northeast from that location.

Now, the tricky part is actually making it over to the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower since it is in the middle of a lake, you’ll have trouble approaching it.

Now at this point you’ll stamina will be too low to swim over so as much as you would hope to, this isn’t a viable option. While you can creatively think of a number of ways to go across, what we feel is the simplest is to create a staircase to get across.

You’ll find a construction site close to this area. You can use your Ultrahand to pick up these materials and make a route across in whatever way you desire.

Lookout Landing Skyview Tower Location

The Lookout Landing Skyview Tower is the first tower that you unlock in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It is not about choosing to unlock it first because the game will automatically guide you to the tower’s location early on in your progression.

The Lookout Landing tower is located in the northern parts of Hyrule Field on the map. This is also south of Hyrule Castle, so it should not be difficult to find.

You will be tasked to find and solve it as you are playing through the main story, so it shouldn’t be that hard to find.

Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower location

You can find the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower on the top of a massive mountain in the Mount Lanayru region in Tears of the Kingdom. All you have to do is head to the northern end of the Necluda Sea to come across the tower.

One way to approach it is to make your way in the northern direction from Hetano. However, you would have to do a bit of climbing this way.

The Mount Lanayru region will take you through a colder environment so be sure to stack up on some cold resistance. You can do so through your armor and supplies like elixir and spicy food.

Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower location

Now whilst finding the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of Kingdom may seem easy and close at first, your route across to it isn’t that straightforward.

Traversing the surroundings by climbing your way through isn’t the best option. You can use a Zonai device which you may or may not have depending on your progression in your TotK journey.

The simplest way yet again is to create a staircase to get across. You’ll find a construction site close to this area. You can use your Ultrahand to pick up these materials and make a route across in whatever way you desire.

Popla Foothills Skyview Tower location

To find the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom, make your way into the West Nucleda region and then to the small lake nearby.

This is the southeastern end of the Hyrule Field which connects to Nucleda. You can head toward Lake Hylia and then track in the northeast direction to approach it.

You can travel also approach it in a different way by heading to the West Necluda region and turning southwest. Now while the approach to the tower may be easy unlocking it can be tricky since you’ll need to help an NPC named Elmerson trapped in a well to get out.

Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower location

The Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower is located fairly at the center of the West and East Nucleda Regions, in the middle of a small lake surrounded by thorns. You can approach it by traveling to the East Neculda region and heading further along to the south.

You can also find it whilst exploring the Lurelin Village, you’ll need to head northwest to do so, however.

You’ll need to open your access by burning the vines blocking your area, however this time a shelter for the fire must be made to block the rainwater.

Rospro Pass Skyview Tower location

The Rospro Pass Skyview Tower can be found all the way at the southwestern edge of the Hebra Mountains region. You’ll have to head to Hebra Mountain and continue along in the same direction to approach it.

You’ll find this Skyview Travel an essential unlock if you are approaching the Rito Village so be sure to do so when visiting. You’ll need to open your access to the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower by finding a way to remove the thorny vines blocking your path.

We suggest using a Fire Fruit to burn them to open your path.

Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower location

The Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower can be found just southwest of the Hyrule Field, in the West Necluda region of Tears of the Kingdom.

It sits in its northernmost corner so if you begin your journey to it from the Hyrule Field, you’ll need to travel in the southeastern direction for quite a while to get there. You can try to unlock it when visiting Kariko Village.

You’ll need to find a nearby cave and find mushrooms to give to an NPC if you want to open your access to the Sahasra Slope.

Typholo Ruins Skyview Tower location

The Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is located in the northmost part of Hyrule. To reach this location, you first have to make your way to the Great Hyrule Forest and then continue further up north.

You can also approach it from the Eldin Mountains region where you’ll need to head to its western ends to access it.

Avoid the swamp and use the platforms to jump across toward the tower. Now you’ll need to utilize so floating blocks to fix the door and gain entry.

Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower location

The Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower in Tears of the Kingdom is another tower located at the northeastern end of the Hyrule kingdom map. You can head to the Akkala Highlands and track your way south for a little while to find it.

Alternatively, the tower can also be approached by heading to the Death Mountain region and then heading southeast.

To enter the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower you must locate the creature that has stolen the tower terminal.

Upland Zorana Skyview Tower location

The Upland Zorana Skyview Tower can be found in the northeast of the map, on the western edge of the heights above Lanayru Great Spring.

You can head toward the Lanayru Wetlands and then track in the northeast direction to approach it. You can also access it by finding Zora’s Domain and continuing to the West.

Once you explore the eastern side of Hyrule, you’ll eventually find yourself in Zora’s Domain and acquire the Zora Armor. The timing here is quite fitting because getting the lay of the land at this point is a huge advantage.