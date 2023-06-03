How To Get To Elma Knolls Chasm In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Chasms in Zelda TotK are a passageway into the Depths of Hyrule. Their walls are laced with gloom so make sure you don’t touch while going down. One such chasm that leads into the Depths is the Elma Knolls Chasm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and we are here to help you find it.

Elma Knolls Chasm location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Elma Knolls Chasm is present on the Elma Knolls, which is a plateau just south of Aldor Foothills. This plateau is present in the Central Hyule region. You can find the chasm just north of Hyrule Castle, west of the banks of Lake Mekar.

The nearest shrine to this location is the Tenmaten Shrine. The passage to this shrine is through the Elma Knolls Well.

Coordinates for Elma Knolls chasm are; -0457, 1722 and 0155.

Activities near Elma Knolls Chasm in Zelda: TotK

The Elma Knolls chasm leads to a structure occupied by the Yiga Clan within the Depths. You can clearly see two Yiga soldiers maintaining the perimeter from their gliders. Shoot them while you’re in freefall to avoid any complications while looting.

In this structure, you will find two chests containing a Yiga Schematic and a Large crystallized Zonai Charge.

A Yiga Schematic is a book containing information on the builds of complex Zonai devices. The nearest Lightroot to this location is the Netamnet Lightroot (underneath the Tenmaten shrine). The coordinates to this lightroot are; -0594, 1548 and -0599.

This lightroot can be a bit hard to reach as the structures are submerged in water and it is very dark. A platform containing all the parts to build a raft will be available. Make sure you shoot enough Brightbloom seeds in the distance to see where you’re going.