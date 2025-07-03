How To Get Talisman Of All Crucibles In Elden Ring

Talisman of All Crucibles is a new addition to Elden Ring with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This talisman represents the amalgamation of all the elements of the crucible and provides its user with its benefits as well as drawbacks.

In this guide, we will tell you how to find the Talisman of All Crucibles in Elden Ring and when and how you should use it due to its severe negative impacts on several builds.

Talisman Of All Crucibles Location

Talisman of All Crucibles can be looted from a treasure chest inside the western part of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh.

To reach the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, start from the Specimen Storehouse First Floor site of grace in the Shadow Keep and go left. Use the elevator to reach the infirmary section. Leave the infirmary to find the West Rampart site of grace.

Go through the bridge and use the elevator to finally reach the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. Go through the ruins by following our guide to reach the Ancient Ruins, the West site of grace.

From this site of grace, go straight and climb the stairs to enter some ancient ruins. Follow the path to find the elevator at the end. Use it to go up and immediately turn left. Carefully look down to find some pillars you can jump on.

Go across the pillars to reach the other side. You will need to use the Torrent to make it to the other side. Immediately turn left to find some stairs with a door. Go through the door and enter another tunnel to the left to find a secret room with a treasure chest.

Open the treasure chest to collect the Talisman of All Crucibles in Elden Ring.

Talisman of All Crucibles Stats and Uses

Talisman of all Crucibles, as the name suggests, provides you with the benefit of all crucibles as a single package. However, it will also inflict the cumulative negative effects of these talismans.

This talisman increases the defense against critical attack damage by 30%. You also don’t get additional damage if the enemies or other players attack your head, and you are spared from the headshot stagger animation.

With this talisman, you also get iframes for rolling (3 iframes) and various frames depending on your equip load when you backstep.

However, all of these bonuses come at a massive cost. You get 45% more damage from all types of Physical Attacks, making this talisman a two-edged sword.

Talisman of All Crucibles is best for players who are more invested in PvP rather than PvE. It can also be used to tackle bosses if you are planning on builds that focus on dodging and avoiding shields altogether.

However, this talisman is not recommended for Strength builds that usually brace incoming attacks and focus mainly on dealing as much damage as possible.

It weighs 1.9 and can be sold for 2,000 Runes to any merchant in the game. However, it is a unique talisman that can only be obtained once per playthrough, so we don’t recommend selling it.