Elden Ring: St Trina Quest Complete Walkthrough

St Trina is an NPC in Elden Ring introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. The alternate self of Miquella, St trina’s sole purpose is to try and stop Miquella from achieving godhood.

In this guide, we will tell you how to find St Trina and what steps you can follow to complete her quest. As her quest is intertwined with another person, we recommend that you follow the optional step to complete both quests simultaneously.

Progress Thiollier’s Quest (optional)

Thiollier’s quest is directly related to St Trina’s, and we recommend that you start his quest first. Meet Thiollier near the Pillar Path Cross site of grace, south of Castle Ensis and east of Ellac Great Bridge.

Talk to him and then visit Moore near the Belurat Tower Cross site of grace. Create Thiollier’s Concoction by getting the Black Syrup from Moore and handing it over to Thiollier.

These steps are vital for Thiollier’s quest in Elden Ring.

Break Miquella’s Charm

To meet St Trina, you must first break Miquella’s Charm. This can be done by reaching the Shadow Keep dungeon in Sacdu Altus.

FYI Breaking Miquella’s Charm will also progress some other major quests like Needle Knight Leda, Sir Ansbach, and Moore.

You can reach Shadow Keep by completing Castle Ensis in the northeast region of Gravesite Plains. As soon as you reach Shadow Keep’s entrance, you will hear a loud cracking noise, and a message will appear on the screen saying.

A great rune has been broken somewhere.

This is your cue to start St Trina’s Quest in Elden Ring.

Reach the Cerulean Coast

The next step involves reaching the Cerulean Coast in Elden Ring. Once you reach the Castle Front Gate site of grace outside of Castle Ensis, turn south and follow the path into the poisonous ravine past some large demi-human enemies.

Once you reach the end of the poisonous swamp, turn left and go all the way back north. Keep going down, avoiding the enemies, until you reach a small pond with a Giant Miranda Sprout guarding a cave entrance.

Enter the cave and follow the left path to cross over the obstacles. This will take you to the Ellac River Cave site of grace.

From the site of grace, turn left and use the rocky platform to go down with the help of Torrent. Once you reach the second waterfall, turn right and follow the path with Stone Bird enemies. Avoid the enemies and reach the bottom to find the Ellac River Downstream site of grace.

Hug the right path and keep going forward until you notice a Furnace Golem in the distance. Avoid its attacks and enter the massive opening to the right to finally reach the Cerulean Coast in Elden Ring.

From Cerulean Coast to Stone Coffin Fissure

From the Cerulean Coast site of grace, go south to find the Map Fragment of this area. Make sure to avoid the Ghostflame Dragon on your way south.

From the Cerulean Coast Map fragment, keep going south while avoiding the troll enemies to find a large tomb.

Jump across the tomb to reach the other side of the cerulean coast. Follow the path until you reach a massive crater in the ground. Use its right corner to descend with the help of Torrent.

This will take you down to a site of grace called Fissure. From the Fissure, drop down and enter a cave to reach the Stone Coffin Fissure.

Meet St Trina inside the Garden of Deep Purple

From the Stone Coffin Fissure entrance, follow the path down until you reach the Fissure Depths site of grace. This will be an extremely long trek full of difficult enemies.

Once you reach the fissure depths, go forward and jump from the stone head with two horns. You can only do this if you have broken Miquella’s Charm.

This will take you to the Garden of Deep Purple, where you will face the Putrescent Knight. Defeat the knight to unlock the final grace before St Trina.

Talk to St Trina, and she will only give you one option to imbibe Nectar. This will kill you instantly. Do it four times and St Trina will tell you something about Miquella.

Talk to Thiollier and try to pass on the words. He will get angry and refuse to listen. Imbibe Nectar again two more times and talk to Thiollier once more.

Rest at a site of grace and then defeat Thiollier as an invader. Defeat him to obtain St Trina’s Smile and then talk to him once more. This time, he will listen to your words and can be summoned as an ally against Needle Knight Leda.

Return to St Trina after the Final Boss Showdown

Go to Enir-Ilim and defeat the Promised Consort Radahn. Return to the Garden of Deep Purple and visit St Trina. You will find her body on the ground. Interact with it to obtain St Trina’s Blossom, a headgear in Elden Ring.

This will conclude St Trina’s quest in Elden Ring.