How To Get The Golem Fist In Elden Ring

Golem Fist is a new weapon in Elden Ring introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. A fist made of fractured rocks; this weapon was taken from the bodies of forge golems.

In this guide, we will show you how to farm the Golem Fist in Elden Ring and how to utilize it to create an impressive Bleed Build that can easily defeat any boss.

Golem Fist Location in Elden Ring

Golem Fist can be obtained by farming Stone Golems in Taylew’s Ruined Forged in Elden Ring. This forge can be found in Rauh Base, west of Scadu Altus.

Start from the Highroad Cross site of grace north of the Shadow Keep. Go northwest and follow the path to the left. Go through a small cave where you will encounter a Giant Miranda Sprout and a couple of perfumers. Avoid the Stone Birds in the next area before reaching the poisonous swamp.

Once you reach the Rauh Base site of grace, follow the path northwest until you reach the location marked on the map. Enter the broken house through a small door, and it will lead you to Taylew’s Ruined Forge in Elden Ring.

As the Golem Fist has only 3% drop rate for every 100 points in Discovery stat, we recommend consuming a Silver Pickled Fowl Foot and using Silver Tear Mask to increase your discovery. There are a couple of stone golems in the early sections of the forge that you can farm indefinitely.

Make sure to avoid the Flame Tears as they can prove deadly if you are not careful while farming the stone golems. This way, you can easily obtain the Golem Fist weapon in Elden Ring.

Golem Fist Stats and Requirements

Golem Fist in Elden Ring is a Strength weapon that requires 24 Strength, 11 Faith, 11 Intelligence, and 8 Dexterity to wield.

It has C scaling with Strength and E scaling with Faith, Intelligence, and Dexterity stats. The weapon skill for this fist is called Endure, which costs 9 FP. This skill allows you to enhance your poise for a short time.

You can apply a compatible Ash of War to this weapon. Various consumables, greases, and magic can also be applied to this fist.

Golem Fist in Elden Ring can be upgraded up to +25 with the help of Smithing Stones. At the base level, it deals 110 Physical Damage, which can be increased up to a maximum of 269.

Upon using the heavy attack (R2/RT), the player throws the fist as a projectile towards enemies. Upon two-handing this weapon, you can throw both fists by using the strong attack.

This fist weapon weighs only 5 and can be sold for 500 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Golem Fist Best Build in Elden Ring

For this build, we will be using a fully upgraded Golem Fist with the blood Affinity to proc Bleed. Use a fully upgraded Dragon Communion Seal to cast the following incantations.

Both these spells will give you a massive boost for attacks. As this is an endgame build with a level 180 character, distribute your skill points as follows.

Vigor : 60

: 60 Strength : 80

: 80 Arcane: 50

Equip the following talismans to further increase the attack power.

Lord of Blood’s Exultation. To increase the attack power by 20% for the next 20 seconds in case of bleeding in the surroundings.

Millicent’s Prosthesis. Increase Dexterity by 5 and also increase the attack power of each successive hit.

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia. Increases the attack power of successive attacks by up to 13%.

Axe Talisman. Increases the attack power of charged skills.

Equip the White Mask of Varre to further increase attack power in case of bleeding. For the rest of the armor, use Rakshasa’s Armor set to increase the attack power by another 6%.

Equip the Great Turtle Shell shield to increase your stamina recovery speed by 7%. However, there is no need to use it as we will be two-handing the Golem Fist in Elden Ring.

With this build, you can kill any boss in seconds by spamming the heavy attack button.