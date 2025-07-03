How To Find Rivermouth Cave In Elden Ring

Rivermouth Cave is a small dungeon in Elden Ring exclusive to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This cave is home to Bloodfiends and their chief. It also hides a lot of story elements about this unique enemy in the game, alongside a special summon ash that you can obtain by completing it.

In this guide, we will tell you how to locate the Rivermouth Cave in Elden Ring and how you can complete it easily by surviving a truly dangerous fight at its end.

Rivermouth Cave Location in Elden Ring

Rivermouth Cave in Elden Ring can be found in the northwest region of Scadu Altus. It is to the west of Shadow Keep and northwest of Ellac Bridge.

However, reaching the Rivermouth Cave is not easy, as the path leading to it is hidden. First, you must reach Scadu Altus by going through Castle Ensis.

Once you reach the Castle Gate Front site of grace in front of Shadow Keep, turn back and go south. Follow the trail to the left until you come across a poisonous swamp. Use the Torrent to avoid getting poisoned.

Once you reach the end of the poisonous swamp, turn left and go north this time. This path will lead you to a small pond, where a Giant Miranda Sprout will be guarding a cave entrance.

This is Ellac River Cave. Enter the cave and follow the path to the left to reach the Ellac River Cave site of grace. From the site of grace, go outside and turn right to follow the path to the Ellac River Upstream.

Hug the right wall and keep going until you come across a giant crab in front of a waterfall. Kill the crab and go behind the waterfall to find the entrance to the Rivermouth Cave in Elden Ring.

Rivermouth Cave Walkthrough

Start from the first site of grace inside the Rivermouth and go right. You will encounter a group of 4 wolves.

Kill them all and collect 2x Thin Beast Bones from a corpse near the cave wall.

Turn back and go to the right until you reach a dead end. Kill two more wolves and collect 3x Sliver of Meat from the ground.

Go back once more, and this time follow the open path to the right. This long tunnel will lead you to a branching path.

Beware of the ambush by three wolves in this area. Kill them and climb the rocks directly in front of you. As soon as you go near the corpse with an item, the floor below will break. Interact with the corpse to collect 1x Shadow Realm Rune 1.

Follow the blood downstream to find 1x Sanguine Amaryllis. When you reach the end of the tunnel, turn right to see a massive Bloodfiend enemy. Kill the enemy and enter another cave to the right.

Go up the cave and defeat a couple of wolves in your path. Once you reach the highest point, you will be ambushed by two white wolves. They have more HP and do more damage than the normal ones.

Kill them both and collect 1x Sacred Bloody Flesh from the corpse. Keep going through this tunnel and turn right to reach the area where you dropped down into a hole.

Once again, enter the hole and follow the blood downstream. This time, turn left to find another Bloodfiend enemy. Kill it and follow the path to reach a massive pool of blood with 10 Bloodfiend enemies.

This will be a bloodbath if you approach the fight directly. Use magic spells to hit the enemies from afar, especially their shaman. Adula’s Moonblade and Great Glintstone Shard are the best sorceries to survive this mob attack.

Use the Academy Glintstone Staff to further increase the damage of Glintstone Sorceries. Once all the enemies are defeated, interact with the altar to collect 3x Scared Bloody Flesh.

Enter the cave to the right to find the boss arena. Traverse the yellow fog to face the Chief Bloodfiend boss in Elden Ring.

How to Beat the Chief Bloodfiend Boss in Elden Ring

Chief Bloodfiend is a highly aggressive version of the normal Bloodfiends. It will always start the fight with a massive 5-hit combo with its club.

The first attack is a jump slam attack that can be avoided by dodging sideways. Simply move away from the boss as it attacks has no tracking. If you get too close, Chief Bloodfiend will use three stomp attacks.

Chief Bloodfiend also slams its club into the ground, followed by a swipe to the left and another overhead slam. These attacks are really slow and can easily be avoided, giving you ample time to punish the boss.

This boss also does a jump slam attack, a delayed overhead smash, and a hand swipe. However, its worst attack is when it throws a stream of blood from its mouth. This is an AoE attack that causes Blood Loss buildup.

Once defeated, this boss drops Bloodfiend Hexer’s Ashes. This also marks the end of the Rivermouth Cave in Elden Ring. Now, you can use the teleporter to return to the cave’s entrance.