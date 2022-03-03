Elden Ring Progression Route Guide

To help you out with beating Elden Ring quickly and going to the right regions at the right time, we’ve prepared a guide where we’ll walk you through the most effective Progression Route in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Progression Route

Elden Ring’s biggest selling is the open-world freedom it grants players. There’s no set order to explore places and the bosses you should fight.

But having this much freedom, progressing properly through the game can become tricky. If you want to have a consistently challenging and efficient playthrough of the game, you’ll need to plan out your Elden Ring progression route before you start exploring the in-game world.

To help you out with that, below, we’ll walk you through the most efficient Elden Ring progression route, step by step.

West Limgrave

Recommended Level: 1-10

The first area you need to explore in Elden Ring is the western side of Limgrave. Limgrave is a very large region with loads of explore-able areas, but only a few of these areas are necessary to explore.

Start by buying the essential gear from Merchant Kale in the Church of Elleh and once you’re geared up, head into the Gatefront Ruins to get the Limgrave West map fragment. This will help you explore the area more easily. While there, make sure to obtain the Whetstone Knife and Ash of War: Storm Stomp.

After that, you should unlock Torrent and the Spirit Casting Bell. Unlocking Torrent will require you to visit 3 Sites of Grace. First, make sure to visit the Site of Grave at Gatefront, as you will meet Melina there.

At Melina’s, you’ll be able to use Runes to level up your character and strengthen their attributes. She will also give you the Spectral Steed Whistle for your mount. Finally, you can start your first questline after unlocking Torrent and the Spirit Casting Bell.

The questline you should start with is the one you get from Boc the Seamster, which is located southeast of the Gatefront Ruins. We’re choosing this quest because it’ll allow you to unlock the Church of Dragon Communion.

For your next quest, talk to Roderika in Stormhill. During her quest, you’ll travel to a place called the Warmaster’s Shack. While there, make sure to buy the Ashes of War from Knight Bernahl.

After that, you need to find a guy named Alexander (Potboy). Head east from the shack and take a right turn once you reach the bridge. Follow the path up the cliff and talk to Alexander to begin his quest.

Then, travel past the bridge and talk to D, Hunter of the Dead, to do his quest. Once you’ve finished that, travel to Agheel Lake and go inside the Murkwater Catacombs.

This will lead you into the Murkwater Cave. You’ll be able to get some good loot from here. Once you’ve looted the cave, you’ll be done with West Limgrave. You can now move on to the next area.

East Limgrave

Recommended Level: 10-20

The next area you’ll want to explore is the eastern side of Limgrave. Before you do anything, do not fight the Rune Bears that are present all around East Limgrave. They are way too powerful for you at the moment, so there’s no point fighting them yet.

Start by talking to Kenneth Haight in the northern part of the area. Agree to serve him, and he’ll ask you to help emancipate his keep to the south.

But before you head towards the south, you need to first head towards the east until you find the Third Church of Manika. From this church, you’ll be able to loot a Crimson Crystal Tear and a Flask of Wondrous Physick. These items will help you out a lot.

Now, you can start heading towards the south. If you follow the road leading south, you’ll be able to obtain the East Limgrave map fragment. This map fragment will help you find the Greenspill Crystal Tear and Spiked Crack Tear at an altar.

While at the altar, go inside and go down to the bottom, towards Siofra River. Here, you’ll want to activate the Site of Grace. This will come in really handy later on.

Now, head into the Mistwood Ruins and keep an ear out for a howling wolf. Once you hear it, talk to Merchant Kale in the Church of Elleh to start a quest.

As you’re heading south to complete the quest’s objectives, make sure to grab the Golden Seed from Fort Haight. Also, make sure to grab the Dectus Medallion (Left) from there. You’ll find it inside the tower to the right of the entrance.

To loot this fort, you’ll also have to kill all the enemies inside it. After you’ve done that, talk to Kenneth in the northern area to obtain an Erdsteel Dagger.

Now, make your way over to Summonwater and fight the Tibia Mariner to get your very first Deathroot.

After getting the Deathroot, go to the Roundtable Hold and talk to D, Hunter of the Dead. This will open up a gateway to take you to the Bestial Sanctum in eastern Caelid.

Once that’s done, head over to the southern part of Limgrave and talk to the NPC named Bloody Finger Hunter Yura. He’ll challenge you to fight the Flying Dragon Agheel in Lake Agheel.

Defeating this dragon is very important as the Dragon Heart you’ll obtain from it can be traded for Incantations at the Church of Dragon Communion. After defeating the dragon, you can proceed to the next area in your playthrough.

Weeping Peninsula

Recommended Level: 20-30

The area you’ll want to explore next is Weeping Peninsula, south of Limgrave. While on your way there, make sure to talk to Inna.

When you reach the Site of Grace in this area, take the jump spring next to it to unlock a mage tower called Oridy’s Rise. This tower will contain some valuable items.

After that, head over to the Demi-Human Forest Ruins and defeat the leader to get the Demi-Human Queen’s Staff. This is a great weapon to use if you’re playing as a mage.

Now, you need to go to Minor Erdtree, which is towards the southwest. From there, you can obtain a Crimsonburst Crystal Tear and Opaline Bubbletear. These will help you upgrade your flask.

From there, head towards the plains up and you’ll find a church. Go inside the church to obtain another Sacred Tear for your flask.

Your final destination in this area is Castle Morne. This is a dungeon that you can beat to obtain some decent rewards.

As you’re going up the path that takes you to the castle, make sure to grab the Golden Seed from the right side of the path.

Roundtable Hold

Recommended Level: 20-30

Roundtable Hold is an area that serves as an interlude before you go to the next area, which will be very challenging.

Travel to Stormveil and takedown Margit, the Fell Omen. Doing so will allow you to access the Roundtable Hold.

While in this area, you have to use all the items you’ve collected up till this point to upgrade your armor and weapons.

Stormveil Castle

Recommended Level: 30-40

Now that you’re all geared up, your next destination is the Stormveil Castle. First, walk up to the gates of the castle, but instead of going inside through the main gate, talk to Gatekeeper Gostoc.

He’ll tell you about an alternate entrance. Before entering the castle through this entrance, make sure to interact with the Site of Grace.

There will be loads of lootable corpses in and outside the castle, so keep an eye out for them as you’re exploring the castle.

As you’re moving through this castle, you’ll need to take on a bunch of Castle Guards, so be prepared.

After you go past the wine cellar, make sure to loot the bodies in your path. To get Throwing Daggers, St. Trina’s Arrows, and a Smoldering Butterfly. These items will help you beat this dungeon.

You’ll eventually encounter a Banished Knight in the castle. After defeating him, grab the Rusty from the room to your right and loot the chest to get a Curved Sword Talisman.

You can use this key to unlock a door that’s on the second level. It’ll be adjacent to the hole in the wall of the floor.

Go through the door and climb the ladder to reach the top of the cellar. Defeat the enemies up there and loot their bodies for valuable items. Then, go up the stairs on your left to fight another Banished Knight.

After defeating him, rest at the Site of Grace and then keep heading up. When you’re up on the rooftop, make sure to go down the hole to loot the body. This body will have a Stonesword Key on it. This key will allow you to progress further in the castle.

From here on, keep going through the castle and defeat all the enemies that you encounter. Make sure to grab whatever loot you can, whether it’s from corpses or barrels.

The final boss of this castle will be Godrick. Defeating Godrick the Grafted will grant you Godrick’s Great Rune, a Remembrance of the Grafted, and 15,000 Runes.

After defeating the boss, head into the throne room and go down the stairs to the left. Climb down the ladder in the basement to find a praying spirit.

Before interacting with the spirit, grab the Shabriri Grape from next to it. You can then interact with the spirit. Doing so will teleport you to the next location, Liurnia of the Lakes.

Before exploring the next location, head to the Limgrave Tower Bridge site back at Stormveil Castle and go through the waygate. Use the lift to go up, and you’ll find a new Site of Grace.

You can use the glowing sigil here to restore the power of Godrick’s Great Rune. This rune will boost every single one of your attributes.

Liurnia of the Lakes (South)

Recommended Level: 40-50

As soon as you reach this area, head to the first Site of Grace and talk to Boc the Seamster. After that, go inside the church houses and talk to Thops.

Thops will teach you some basic sorcery skills. After talking to Thops, head towards the graveyard to the south. In this graveyard, you’ll find the Academy Scroll. This scroll can be gifted to Sorceress Sellen to access more inventory at her Shop.

After getting the scroll, travel to the small island you see on the map. From this island, you’ll be able to obtain a Dexterity-Knot Crystal Tear.

Your next stop will now be the Academy Gate Town. In this area, you can find another Golden Seed for your flask.

While in this town, make sure to get its map fragment. After getting the map fragment, make your way towards the academy entrance that’s sealed using magic.

You’ll find a map at the entrance that will lead you to the key that unlocks the magic seal on the gate. A dragon will guard the key, but it’s possible to simply just grab the Academy Glintstone Key and run away.

After getting the key, open up the gate and go through to reach the next area in your playthrough.

Raya Lucaria Academy

Recommended Level: 50-60

As soon as you enter the Academy, make sure to first activate the Site of Grace. After that, you need to use the elevator on your left to go up. But before you do that, make sure to grab the Golden Seed from the other side of the bridge, opposite the elevator.

After going up the elevator, go to the chapel to the south. The next Site of Grace will be to the left of this chapel.

You can then start going down the path outside the chapel. This path will lead you to a lift that will take you further up.

After taking the lift, go into the room to the south to find the next Site of Grace. Then, go inside the hallway to the right of this room and go into the next room.

Go up the stairs to the right and walk past the mist to encounter the first boss of the Academy, the Red Wolf of Radagon.

After beating this boss, exit the area and go up the staircase to the northeast. As you’re going up this staircase, big iron balls will start rolling down towards you, so make sure to hug the wall as you’re going up.

Once you’ve made your way up, go through the door and walk into the courtyard ahead. In this courtyard, you’ll encounter a Carian Knight. You’ll need to defeat him to be able to pass through.

After defeating the knight, use the elevator to go up and go through the door up ahead to fight the final boss of the academy: Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon.

Redmane Castle

Recommended Level: 60 and above

Travel to the Site of Grace at the Rotview Balcony, which is at the northeast corner of Limgrave.

Follow the guidance of grace from there and make sure to unlock the four Sites of Grace on your way.

Near the final Site of Grace, a portal will take you inside the Redmane Castle. Once inside the castle, climb the stairs and interact with the NPC standing above the gate to begin the festival at the plaza.

Once the cutscene is over, head towards the elevator to the north. Use the elevator to go down to the shore.

Go through the portal there and take down Starscourge Radahn. You can then end the festival by talking to Blaidd by the Site of Grace. Ending the festival will upon up all the doors in the castle, but enemies will now spawn inside it.

Liurnia of the Lakes (West)

Recommended Level: 40-50

Your next objective is to go back to Liurnia of the Lakes and explore the underground areas.

Before you head underground, go back to Ranni’s Rise and give her the Fingerslayer Blade. As a reward, she’ll give you the Carian Inverted Statue.

Now, go to the Carian Study Hall and interact with the pedestal by the entrance. Once you do that, a cutscene will play where you’ll place the Carian Inverted Statue on it.

After that, go to the elevator shaft and go through the tiny window next to it to reach a hidden area. You’ll get ambushed by some enemies, so be prepared.

Grab the Mask of Confidence from the corpse on the left corner of the room and then use the platforms in the room to start heading downwards. Press the button on the platform in the middle of the room, and it’ll transport you to a bridge.

Run past the enemy on the bridge and go inside the Divine Tower of Liurnia on the other side. Go up the ladders and stairs all the way up to the top, where you’ll find a body holding a Stargazer Heirloom and a Cursemark of Death.

Now, head to Seluvis’ Rise to get a new armor set called the “Preceptor’s Set.” You can also get the Snow Witch Set (Ranni’s armor set) from the chest up the ladder in Renni’s Rise.

Nokstella, Eternal City

Recommended Level: 70 and above

Go up to the top of Renna’s Rise and use the waygate to teleport to Ainsel River Main. Grab the Miniature Ranni from the coffin and then go down the path through the river to reach the Uhl Palace Ruins.

From here, grab the loot and then travel up the path on the west to get to Nokstella, Eternal City.

This city has loads of valuable loot inside its buildings, so it’s a good idea first to explore the city and collect loot before you start completing quests and fighting bosses.

Travel to the western end of Nokstella and look for a lift. This lift will take to a Site of Grace. If you rest at this Site of Grace, you’ll get the option to speak with the Miniature Ranni doll you collected earlier.

The doll will ask you to defeat a Baleful Shadow, which you will find up ahead. Defeat the shadow to get a Discarded Palace Key.

Now, head towards the building to the south and use the lift to go down to Lake Rot. Get the map fragment from the corpse at the shore.

If you choose to serve Ranni, you can take some time here to do her quest before continuing with this area.

After doing the quest, return back to the Lake of Rot. The water in this lake is very dangerous, so you’ll need to constantly apply the Scarlet Rot effect on yourself.

In this lake, four islands have pillars on them. On these islands, there are buttons that you need to press to lift the land mass up in the river, giving you something to stand on.

After raising the landmass, it’s time for you to fight the boss, which is the Dragonkin Soldier. This boss will be sitting right in the middle of the lake.

After defeating the boss, loot all of the corpses in the lake. Now, head towards the waterfall to the south.

Go down the staircase adjacent to the waterfall to enter the Grand Cloister. Head towards the west and once you encounter a bunch of mobs, go south to find a coffin.

If you interact with the coffin, a cutscene will be triggered. Once the cutscene is over, open up your map, and you’ll see that you’re now in an area to the south of the lake.

Go through the door and fight Astel, Naturalborn of the Void. After defeating him, use the lift to go back up to the surface at Deep Ainsel Well. You will now have completed all of the underground areas.

Leyndell, Royal Capital

Recommended Level: 80 and above

Make your way toward the Bellum Highway, and then head towards the Grand Lift of Dectus, up north. To activate the lift, you’ll need to have the Dectus Medallion.

If you haven’t found it yet, you can get the left half of the medallion from Fort Haight at Limgrave and the right half from Fort Faroth at Caelid.

After getting the Medallion, activate the lift and then start heading east from Atlus Plateau. Keep heading east until you find the Outer Wall Phantom Tree.

From there, go around the capital until you get to the gate at its north-eastern end. You’ll need to defeat the Draconic Tree Sentinel to enter the capital.

Visit the Site of Grace on the eastern side and then travel towards the southwest until you reach the West Capital Rampart.

Go towards the keep in the center of the area and go up to its rooftop. Up there, you’ll have to fight Godfrey, First Elden Lord.

After defeating him, keep going up the keep by heading northeast. This will lead you to the Site of Grace inside the Queen’s Bedchamber.

Go up the stairs on the southern side of the bed-chamber and takedown Morgott, the Omen King.

After that, go up the stairs, and you’ll find a wall made of thorns. Interact with this wall to reveal a Site of Grace in the middle of the area.

Rest at the Site of Grace to trigger a cutscene with Melina. After the cutscene, you’ll get the Rold Medallion.

You can then teleport to the East Capital Rampart Site of Grace. From there, head towards the lift to the east.

Use the lift to go up and then travel to the other side of the bridge and use the lift there to go back down.

From there, follow the path from the Forbidden Lands Site of Grace, and you’ll arrive at the Grand Lift of Rold. You can then head to the Mountaintops of the Giants from there.

This Elden Ring progression guide will continue to be updated as we progress through more areas and discover more secrets in the previous areas so keep checking back.