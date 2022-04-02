Crumbling Farum Azula is a Legacy Dungeon in Elden Ring that has a lot of loot and enemies for you to fight. This walkthrough will give you complete details about the Crumbling Farum Azula in Elden Ring.

How to Get to Crumbling Farum Azula in Elden Ring

Once you have defeated the Fire Giant boss you will need to get to the Forge of the Giants. The location can be seen on the map below.

Once you reach it follow the left side path to go around and you will find the Site of Grace. Rest at the site of grace and after that talk to Melina.

When the option appears, select I’m ready and after that, a cutscene will be played. When the cutscene is over, you will find yourself at the edge of a bridge in Farum Azula.

Elden Ring Crumbling Farum Azula Walkthrough

After reaching the bridge into Crumbling Farum Azula in Elden Ring, you have to cross it by moving forward and you will find the Smithing Stone at the end of the bridge. From there move along the path on the right side that goes down from a cracked wall.

Continue to move forward and you will enter a building. There, go through the doorway on your left and you will find the Crumbling Beast Grave site of grace here.

Farum Azula Dragon

Moving forward, you’ll notice a bridge. While you are crossing, in true souls fashion, you will be attacked by a Dragon.

You don’t really have to fight it. You can speed through the bridge since the Dragon attacks over long intervals. After crossing it you will find the Crumbling Beast Grave Depths Site of Grace.

On your way, you can collect two more Smithing Stones on your way. Enter the room next to the site of grace and on the altar, you will find another Smithing Stone. Here you will see three ways.

You must move forward into the northwestern hallway till you reach a big hall. Here you must take a right and go downstairs. here you can pick up the Ancient Dragon Prayerbook.

Temple-Facing Balcony Site of Grace

There you will see a door on the northeast side that will lead you to the Temple-Facing balcony site of grace. There you will also find the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing.

You can return to the building, enter the southern door, and go down using the lift for more loot items like Somber Smithing Stone, Smithing Stone, and Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing.

After collecting the loot, return to the Temple-Facing Balcony site of grace. This time you will need to go down west using the floating rocks there.

There you will find big ruin chunks that are under the control of Skeletal Azula Beastmen. You will find a Somber Smithing Stone here as well. After that you have to jump down on a floating platform on the north side.

There is a hole at one edge of this platform that you can use for moving down. Inside you will see a path to your left that you have to follow to move forward.

Moving forward you will see a ladder that will take you up from there you can collect the Great Ghost Glovewort.

Get out of this room and observe below towards the left side. There you will find a safe passage back to the platform of the ruin with a hole that you used to get down here.

Dragon-Temple Site of Grace

Now, you can continue heading north and collect loot item like Somber Smithing Stone on your way. Continue heading forward and you will find the Dragon-Temple site of grace.

From the site of grace, if you turn back to where you were previously, you will see some stairs going down. After reaching the bottom turn again and enter the building there to collect the Azula Beastman Ashes.

After collecting this, travel to the Dragon-Temple site of grace. This time go through the temple doorway and take a right from the end.

There you will find Smithing Stone at the very end. Now turn left and go downstairs. When you reach the hallway, take a right. Before going further down, take a left and collect the Stonesword key from there.

Defeat Godskin Duo

Get back to the stairs and go down to the main hall. Here you will encounter the Godskin Duo in the main room. Check out our guide on beating these guys here!

Once you defeat them, you will get the Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing and Ash of War: Black Flame Tornado.

After that, rest at the Dragon Temple Altar site of grace here. Rest at the site of grace, level up if you need to and get ready to move forward.

Dragon Temple Transept Site of Grace

Get out of the door at the southeastern side and you will find the Dragon Temple Transept Site of Grace. Move forward from the northern door there and jump to a platform below.

From there follow the stairs on the left side to go down till you reach the end. When you get outside you have to go through the window on your left side.

Jump down and go toward the north side and take note of the doorway that you can see at the end of the hallway there. After that, go outside again and this time look behind the pillar there to find the Smithing Stone.

After that, you can take the stairs going up. At the top take a left and you will see a column that is floating. Jump on it and go up to collect the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. An enemy is guarding it so be careful!

Now return to the top of the stairs and move west this time. Moving forward you will find an Imp Statue and Somber Smithing Stone.

The Imp statue has locked a large optional area here and it depends on you whether you want to discover it or not.

In case you decide to open it, you can explore this complete area for collecting the loot items like Golden Seed, Golden Lightning Fortification, Rune Arc, and Ancient Dragon Apostle’s Cookbook.

After that, you can use the lift to get back to the Dragon Temple Lift site of grace. Once done here, return to the doorway you took note of.

Now you have to continue forward through that doorway and jump down into the ruins for collecting the Dragoncrest Shield Talisman that is hidden in the ruins.

Defeat the Crucible Knight

Continue to move forward on that path and you will reach an open area. Here you will encounter the Crucible Knight. Once you have defeated it you can move forward.

After that, you can head southwest, and you will see two ways that will lead you to a site of grace that you can see from a distance. You can use the path you want to reach the Dragon Temple Rooftop Site of Grace.

After resting at the site of grace, jump down the roof to find the Smithing Stone. There you will see a ladder going down as well.

Go down using it, look toward the left where you will see a floating platform that you can jump to. If you follow this path you will get the Drake-Knight Set and after that, you can return back to the rooftop site of grace.

Again, use the ladder to get down and this time head south in the direction of the Farum Azula Dragon. This time you will find the Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

When you look towards the left side of the gazebo you will see a platform below that will lead you towards the east. Follow this path and collect the Dragon Towershield and Boltdrake Talisman from there.

Head forward on this path and it will take you back to the rooftop. Go right to the dragon’s position and from there follow the path going southwest.

Defeat two Azula Beastmen

When you reach the slope there turn right. You will enter the ruin. Head forward in the north direction and you will find an area with Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing.

Inside the Temple, you will be attacked by two Azula Beastmen. Take them out and follow the path on the south side of the Temple.

Here you will find a path and an elevator that will take you back to Beside the Great Bridge site of grace.

How to Defeat Dragonlord Placidusax

From Beside the Bridge site of grace turn back and use the lift to get down. Get out of the temple and continue to head straight towards the cliff edge. From there you will see the small floating platform.

Use them to get down to Ruin. Here, get to the Arch and select the option to “lie down”. Once done, A cutscene will be played and you will get into the boss arena. Check our guide here on how to defeat Placidusax!

For defeating this boss, you will get Remembrance of the Dragonlord and 200,000 Runes. After that, you can interact with the Dragonlord Placidusax Site of Grace to complete this area.

Now you can teleport back to the Beside the Great Bridge site of grace and follow the stairs going up. This will take you to a crumbling bridge. You can head down through the bridge on the north side to get even more loot.

Get into the building and then you came out and turn left for finding the Somber Smithing Stone. Look towards the right and find a ladder and take it.

In case you have completed the Bernahl’s questline and defeated Rykard, Knight Bernahl will attack you when you are halfway through the bridge.

Defeat that boss and get the Blasphemous Claw and Beast Champion Set. Head forward inside the building you will find a chest with Old Lord’s Talisman guarded by Azula Beastmen.

After that again you can teleport back to the Beside the Great Bridge site of grace. Head south and you will encounter a Draconic Tree Sentinel. You can either take out this enemy or you can just run past him.

If you decide to fight him, you will be rewarded with the Malformed Dragon Set. There is also a Smithing Stone on the way towards the fog door.

You can also run past this enemy without fighting and enter through the fog door. Here you will start the fight with Beast Clergyman.

How to defeat Maliketh, The Black Blade

Once you get into a fight with Beast Clergyman you will notice that most of his attacks are melee and players with the ranged build can deal with him quite easily.

If you are using ranged attacks, you are not going to face any trouble fighting this boss. Once you have depleted half of this boss’s health it will reveal its true face and you will come to know that it is Maliketh, The Black Blade.

He has some strong attacks but still, you can defeat him without much trouble if you are using ranged attacks and dodging his attacks properly.

Once you have defeated that boss you will be transported to Leyndell, the Capital of Ash site of grace. After activating the site of grace there you can fast travel back to Beside the Great Bridge site of grace.

You can get back to the boss arena to touch the Maliketh. The main purpose of doing this is to get into the optional boss fight.