Elden Ring Godefroy, The Grafted Boss Guide

Godefroy, the Grafted is one of the optional bosses in Elden Ring and a member of Godrick’s Family. He was put away by a dragon knight amid the war of shattering in the Evergaol. The following guide will show you where to find and defeat Godefroy, the Grafted in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Godefroy, the Grafted in Elden Ring

First, you have to enter Golden Lineage Evergaol. There will be an imp seal statue protecting the gates. Use a Stonesword Key to enter. Then you need to march straight to the arena where you will fight. After reaching there, you need to summon the boss to start the fight.

How to Defeat Godefroy, the Grafted in Elden Ring

Defeating Godefrey in Elden Ring is not mandatory, except for the experience and rewards that you can net as a bonus.

Some of Elden Ring’s bosses have two phases; Godefroy has only one phase throughout his fight. Take note that he has a couple of wind-based attacks that will come at you as projectiles. Godefroy will also roll around before leaping at you for an attack. Both of these attacks should be easy enough to dodge.

The leaping attack will not damage you until he lands, so you can stand right in front of him while he is doing that. He also can initiate earthquakes. These earthquakes are the same as the Godrick phase two.

You don’t have to worry about the earthquakes, as you just need to pay attention to when his hammer is slamming into the ground. The earthquake can hit three times, so you need to be considerate.

He will swing his big hammer five times in one attack and slam it last two times into the ground. You need to dodge away from the first three attacks, and for the last two, you need to mind the hammer and attack him while you have the chance. Running is not a good strategy as the boss will always stab you in the back.

The best thing to do is just block his attacks and attempt to move whenever possible. The boss has a big rolling attack. To avoid that, you also need to roll yourself. He sometimes does projectiles after this attack.

If you put a lot of distance between you and the boss, he will initiate the big rolling attack and come steaming towards you. When he holds his hammer in two hands, the best advice is to run away.

There is no new thing in the fight as there is no phase two. The boss will repeat the moves mentioned above. After a little while, you will end up depleting his health bar, and he will be defeated.

After successfully defeating Godefroy the Grafted you will receive Godefroy Icon Talisman as a reward.