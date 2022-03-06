The Church of Vows is another location in Elden Ring that players will have to visit during their progression. The following guide contains all that players need to know to not only help them find the Church of Vows in Elden Ring but also explain what lies within.

Where to Find Church of Vows in Elden Ring

In order to reach the Castle of Vows, players must first clear or bypass Stormveil Castle. They can then visit the region of Liurnia in the game, which is the second-largest region and where the Church of Vows lies.

The church lies to the eastern side of the region. Players should start by taking the Lake-facing cliff side of the site of grace as a starting point.

Head north and stay on the right side of the map. You’ll come across the Purified Ruins and Carian Study Hall on the way to church.

You will see the church from a distance, close to the west of the Artist’s Shack. Cross the bridge from Artist’s Shack and the Church of Vows will be there.

What is at the Church of Vows?

In the church, a priest who is a giant turtle will greet you. His name is Miriel and is the guardian of the church. He will share his knowledge of Sorceries, Incantations and Lore related to Rennala, Queen of the full Moon and Lord Radagon.

The priest will tell you about the history of the church; how the great houses of Erdtree and the moon were joined there at the church. And that’s why the church contains the monuments of both houses.

A vendor at one of the wells in the lake area will sell you an item that you can take to the turtle vendor at the Church of Vows. When shown the item, he will give you more details about it and also offer to sell you some spells.

Besides that, the turtle asks you if he can be of some help to you. He offers you that you can take anything of use from the church.

The players can also have absolution at the Church. At the center of the altar, a statue of Lady Rennala stands that the players can interact as an Atone and an option of absolution is prompted.