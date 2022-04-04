Elden Ring Regal Ancestor Spirit Boss Guide

Regal Ancestor Spirit is another optional boss that you are going to find in Nokron, Eternal City. In this guide, we will tell you complete details about finding the Regal Ancestor Spirit in Elden Ring and how to defeat him as well.

Where to Find the Regal Ancestor Spirit Boss in Elden Ring

Before we get to the actual Regal Ancestor boss fight itself, we need to light a few fires to summon it first.

As we have already told you that you are going to find this boss in Upper Nokron, Eternal City. But before you can get there you have to light all 6 flames by the stairs of the Hallowhorn Grounds. This can be done by interacting with the six pillars there.

You can start from the location shown on the map above.

Pillar #1

The first one is close to the broken bridge. Close to the edge of the cliff you will find the pillar.

Pillar #2

This one is close to the first one. Move forward on the road and you will find it by the road.

Pillar #3

This one is next to a singing Ancestral Follower on the ledge close to the road.

Pillar #4

Northwest from Pillar #3 behind a big rock you will find this pillar.

Pillar #5

Head north from the previous location and you will find this pillar on the edge of a cliff. It is guarded by some giant rats.

Pillar #6

This one is beside the Hallowhorn Grounds in a ruin close to the deer carcass.

Once you have and light all six flames you can go to the Hallowhorn Grounds and interact with glowing deer carcass there to teleport to the boss area.

How to Defeat Regal Ancestor Spirit Boss in Elden Ring

The fight with this boss is pretty much identical to the Ancestor Spirit you fought before in Siofra River. As you enter the boss arena the boss will run towards you and start attacking you.

The Regal Ancestor Spirit boss can run in the air as well so watch out for that. It would be great if you could summon some allies to fight alongside you.

If you are playing with a melee build you can simply get under him as he can’t do any damage there. But stay away from his back legs as he can use them to attack you.

Once under him, you can attack him with your most powerful attacks and after a few hits, he will vanish from there. He will again respawn from a light emitting from the ground and attack you again.

He will continue doing this and you have to follow the same strategy of getting under him and landing some serious hits. Even if you are playing with a ranged build, you can follow this strategy for dealing heavy damage.

Continue doing this and eventually, the boss will fall.

How to Get Ancestral Spirit’s Horn in Elden Ring

You will be rewarded with the Remembrance of the Regal Ancestor and 24000 Runes for defeating the Regal Ancestor Spirit boss in Elden Ring. This Remembrance of the Regal Ancestor is what you need for the talisman.

Simply take the Remembrance of the Regal Ancestor to Enia at Roundtable Hold where it can be exchanged for Ancestral Spirit’s Horn talisman. The talisman restores 3 FP whenever you kill an enemy so it can be highly useful to regen your FP without needing flasks.