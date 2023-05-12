In Red Dead Redemption 2, you will encounter gangs in one form or another when you progress through the game. You will encounter gangs in form of ambushes, Chance Encounters, hideout captures, and campfires. In this Red Dead Redemption 2 Gang Hideouts Locations Guide, we are going to talk about all these different kinds of encounters and walk you through everything you need to know.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Gang Hideouts Locations

As you progress through RDR2, you will often find yourself ambushed by gangs. These encounters are random. During your travels, you might face gangs that block your way. You will have to fight them to progress ahead.

You can opt to run away but that will not be feasible in most cases. If you are headed somewhere then you will have to fight the gangs. Turning back would mean that you would rather do something else.

If you do find yourself in battle, I would advise you not to take on enemies while on a horse. One of the major disadvantages of trying to do so is that you are unable to take cover. You will be open to attack from all sides. When ambushed in the wilderness that is the last thing that you want.

What I can recommend is getting off your steed and running to the nearest cover that you can find. This way you will be able to protect yourself pretty well. Another tip is to leave the scene soon when the fighting is over because you do not want to the “Wanted System” to find out what went down.

You also do not want any witnesses. You will also want to look the dead bodies in order to restock on ammo.

You can check out the map below to see where you can encounter the different gangs as well as the strongholds that are on the map:

O’Driscolls Murfree Brood Lemoyne Raiders Skinner Brothers Laramie Del Lobo Night Folk

Chance Encounters

“Chance Encounters” can be triggered while progressing through the game but a major difference between Chance Encounters and Ambushes is that you are not the target in this case.

It is possible that you will come across an enemy gang trying to loot a coach. You will have to decide whether you want to get involved or not. What you choose to do will have consequences down the line so you should know what you are getting into.

Hideout Captures

In RDR2 hideouts are strongholds that are held by enemy gangs. You can capture these hideouts by killing all the gang members in the area. Doing this will earn you rewards. During the main missions you will capture the following gang hideouts:

Six Point Cabin (Chapter 2)

Shady Belle (Chapter 3)

Beaver Hollow (Chapter 5)

Hanging Dog Ranch (Chapter 6)

In the state of New Austin, you can capture two additional hideouts in Chapter 6 i.e. Thieves Landing and Fort Mercer. There is a bonus hideout called Twin Rocks that is exclusive to Special or Ultimate Edition buyers.

Before You Charge In

Charging into a gang hideout in Red Dead Redemption 2 is unlike other games. There are going to be plenty of enemy gang members inside so you can easily be overwhelmed. Knowing is half the battle in this case and you will need to be prepared.

The enemy has the upper hand because gang members have access to cover positions of all kinds. They can also flank you if you press forward to quickly. It is more than likely that these guys will also have access to powerful weapons.

You need to have a great selection of guns, plenty of ammo, tonics and a full Dead Eye meter in order to stand a fighting chance.

You need to find solid cover in order to stand your ground and pose a threat to the enemy. Once you have cleared an area, you need to move to the next cover spot and continue the fight. Rinse, repeat, and you should be fine. An important thing to note is that you will need to capture six hideouts for total completion.

Campfire

Campfires are simpler versions of Gang Hideout Captures. Instead of being strongholds with specific positions on the map, these are found in the wilderness. What you need to do here is keep things quiet until you reach a solid cover spot.

If you have that advantage then this will make life much easier for you. If you come across a campfire then it would be wise to attempt to capture it. Doing so will get you supplies as well as valuables found in chests.

I hope that this Red Dead Redemption 2 Gangs Guide is able to answer everything that you need to know about Ambushes, Chance Encounters, Hideout Captures, and Campfires. Let us know what you think about the game and what you think about it so far.