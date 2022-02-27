Where to Find Sacred Tears in Elden Ring

Sacred Tears are very strong and useful items that can be used for increasing your health in Elden Ring. Take note that there are two types of tears in Elder Ring: Crystal and Sacred. The following guide will help you in locating Sacred Tears in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Sacred Tear Locations

There are a total of nine Sacred Tears in Elden Ring. They are unsurprisingly scattered all over the map. They can also be used to restore both Flasks of Crimson and Cerulean tears as well.

Below are the exact locations of each Sacred Tear in the game.

Sacred Tear 1

To get the first tear, you need to head to the Third Church of Marika in Mistwood. Head to Gatefront Ruins in Limgrave and then proceed east to The Mistwood. Get the Limgrave East Map fragment and quickly head to the church where you can find the sacred tear at the altar.

Sacred Tear 2

This tear is located on the hill near the extreme north of the Weeping Peninsula, at the Church of the Pilgrimage. Go south across the Bridge of Sacrifices to reach the Weeping Peninsula.

Sacred Tear 3

This Sacred Tear is in the Callu Baptismal Church. There’s a hill west of the Site of Grace called Castle Morne Rampart that you can climb to the top of, with Ailing Village at the top.

The Callu Baptismal Church is a few steps south. The Sacred Tear is located there, but watch out for the army of rats inside.

Sacred Tear 4

To collect this Sacred Tear, head southwest along the Weeping Peninsula from the Church of Pilgrimage, stay on the upper fields rather than the coast.

You’ll eventually arrive at Marika’s Fourth Church. Kill the guards on the outside, then enter the building to locate a Site of Grace. This Sacred Tear can be found at the temple right in front of you.

Sacred Tear 5

Lake-Facing Cliffs is a location in Liurnia of the Lakes, southwest of the Grace Site. After defeating Godrick the Grafted, you can find this Sacred Tear. To collect this Sacred Tear enter the Irith’s Church.

Sacred Tear 6

You can find this Sacred Tear in the Rose Church. The Rose Church is located directly south of Raya Lucaria Academy. This Sacred Tear in on top of the rock named Fallen Ruins of the Lake, which is directly west of the Site of Grace.

Sacred Tear 7

To find this Sacred Tear, head to the Church of Vows. The Church of Vows is located east of the Raya Lucaria Academy, high on the cliffs. It is the location where you can find this Sacred Tear.

Sacred Tear 8

This Sacred tear is in the Church of Bellum. When you get to the church, go inside and look for the path that goes down to the next location. Look towards the temple for a Sacred Tear that you can collect.

Sacred Tear 9

From the Site of Grace, take the Altus Highway Junction up north. The Second Church of Marika can be found towards the northwest direction. This Sacred Tear can be found in this church.