Great Runes are a source of special passive bonuses in Elden Ring, the Great Rune of the Unborn being one of them and which grants players the special ability of rebirth. The following guide will explain just how to activate the Great Rune of the Unborn in Elden Ring.

How to Get Great Rune of the Unborn

Take note that Great Runes can be looted after defeating the demigod bosses of the game. In that vein, the Great Rune of the Unborn is dropped by Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon who can be found in the Grand Library of the Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Simply talk to Rennala after defeating her and she will give you the Great Rune of the Unborn.

How to Activate Great Rune of the Unborn in Elden Ring

The Great Rune of the Unborn works a bit differently compared to the other Great Runes. While the other runes are supposed to be equipped for various benefits, the Great Rune of the Unborn provides the ability to completely reset your character stats.

Just speak with Renalla after defeating her to gain the rune. There is nothing else to do. Unlike other Great Runes which require Rune Arcs to activate, the Great Rune of the Unborn will be activated automatically.

Remember that you will need to have a Larval Tear on you every time you need Renalla to perform a respec.

While the Great Rune of the Unborn does not provide any offensive or even defensive ability for that matter, being able to respec a character in a role-playing game is always important.

There will come numerous points in Elden Ring where players will find their builds a little indifferent, which is where Renalla and her rebirth specialty will come into play.

Where to Find Larval Tear in Elden Ring

Unfortunately, Larval Tears are pretty rare items to find in the game. You can find one in the village of Albinaurics, located south of Raya Lucaria just across the lake. There are also others, but players will need to keep looking during their journey.