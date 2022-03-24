In this guide, we will go over the Murkwater Catacombs in Elden Ring and provide you with a complete walkthrough of the dungeon. The Murkwater Catacombs dungeon is filled with Imps, statue-like creatures that like to jump on their prey out of nowhere. You will also come across the Grave Warden Duelist boss at the end of the Murkwater Catacombs in Elden Ring. He drops the Battle Hammer weapon once you defeat him.

How to Get to Murkwater Catacombs in Elden Ring

The dungeon is hidden in the West Limgrave area of the Limgrave region. The Murkwater Catacombs is to the north of the Murkwater Cave. Follow the small lake path, and the end of it will be the gate to the dungeon.

Elden Ring Murkwater Catacombs Walkthrough

The dungeon is small and will not take a lot of your time to go over it fully. The only tough part about the dungeon is the boss fight.

Once you enter the dungeon, you will come across a Site of Grace. Follow the path, and you will be in an open area. On the ceilings of the area will be the Imps that will surprise attack you.

These enemies have low health but perform quick attacks that deal high damage. To ensure that these don’t jump on you, you can use the auto-lock feature on enemies whenever you enter a new area.

Go towards the straight path and make sure you don’t step on the pressure plates in the middle of the path. When you step on the plates, it will activate the trap that shoots arrow projectiles at you.

Go past the plate and kill the Imps near the statue. Here, you will find a lever that you can pull to open the gate that leads to the boss fight. Go back to the path you came from and take the path on your left.

The path will also have a pressure plate trap and three Imp enemies. Bait the enemies towards you and step on the pressure plate to hit the Imps with the arrows.

Once they have been dealt with, go straight ahead and enter the boss fight room.

How to Defeat Grave Warden Duelist at Murkwater Catacombs

The Grave Warden Duelist Boss comes equipped with two heavy chained hammers. He is the same size as you, but his attacks cover a large area. He can also grab you from a distance and deal a significant amount of damage.

If you get somewhat far from him, he will perform a medium-range attack where he uses the chains to lengthen the range of the hammer and do a full sweep. This will deal a great amount of damage to you.

What works best against the boss are the Spirit Summons and the Lordsworn’s Greatsword. The Summons will keep the boss busy while you can perform heavy attacks from behind.

But, make sure that you get rid of the Imps before entering the boss room, as the Summon might go after the Imps instead of the boss.

Also, if you have the Parry skill equipped, you can time the Parry against the boss and stagger him. This will leave an opening for you, and you can deal a huge blow on him.

Once the boss has been defeated, you will get the Battle Hammer weapon and 2,900 Runes.