Elden Ring’s massive and deadly open world is as mesmerizing as it is bloodthirsty. In a world where death lurks behind every corner, it would be great to be able to summon some friendly faces or monsters to help you in a fight which is why this guide tells you how to get the Spirit Calling Bell in Elden Ring.

How to Get the Spirit Calling Bell in Elden Ring

As with many things in Elden Ring, the game won’t hold your hand and point to where you can find this item. Hence it is easily missable. Fortunately for us, the bell is located pretty close to the point where you start your adventure in Limgrave.

You need to go to the Church of Elleh site of grace to get the bell. It’s near your starting point in the world, just north of the Stranded Graveyard. From there, you need to get to Gatefront Ruins and rest at the site of Grace.

Melina will appear before you when this happens with an offer, a request in exchange for your horse. You must accept this offer and then rest on the site of grace and forward time to night. After this, get up from the site, and another NPC would have appeared. This will be the Witch Renna.

Talk to her, and she will offer you the bell and some Lone Wolf Ashes. You can’t refuse her no matter what dialogue option you take.

If you don’t go through all of this, Renna will stop appearing after a while, and then this bell must be bought off of the Twin Maiden Husks in the Roundtable Hold once Melina allows you access to them.

How to Use The Spirit Calling Bell in Elden Ring

The bell will summon friendly NPCs or monsters to aid you in battle. There are certain areas you can use this in only. To use it, you need spirit ashes. You equip the spirit ashes as a consumable, allowing you to summon help when consumed.

Spirit ashes can be found throughout the world or can be bought from the twin Maiden Husks. These are still spells, so they cost you FP too.