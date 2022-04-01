Yelough Anix Tunnel is a minor dungeon located in Elden Ring’s Mountaintops of the Giants region. It houses a number of valuable items, including the Rune Arc, Alabaster Lord’s Sword, Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, and so on. Furthermore, Astel, the Stars of Darkness boss, can be found here.

How to Get to Yelough Anix Tunnel in Elden Ring

Proceed to the Yelough Anix Ruins in the Consecrated Snowfield’s western region. A slope leading downwards northbound can be found on the southern side of the Ruins, along the western ridge of the cliff. The tunnel’s entrance is right there, perched on a cliff.

Elden Ring Yelough Anix Tunnel Walkthrough

This guide will walk you through the Yelough Anix Tunnel, ensuring maximum loot. Enter the tunnel and use the lift to descend. When you reach down, activate the Site of Grace to begin proceedings.

Now move ahead through the tunnel, ignoring the dead miners along the way, until you reach the cavern. Look for a hole near the end of the cavern on the left side.

Your way forward in the tunnel is through this hole because the door found to the north will not open from this part of the tunnel. As you descend, you’ll come across two Stonediggers; kill them. A corpse with Freezing Grease x3 can be found nearby.

After that, proceed down the tunnel to the south. A Stonedigger will ambush you here, so be cautious and kill him before proceeding to the far end of the room to find another Stonedigger. Kill him.

Now, jump across to the ice platform in the center, where you’ll find another Stonedigger. Dispatch him as well, and loot a nearby corpse for a Golden Rune (10).

Now, make your way down the platforms near the second Stonedigger. Down there, you’ll notice an Alabaster Lord approaching from the northwest. Take him down as a reward, you’ll receive the Alabaster Lord’s Sword.

Head north to find a corpse holding an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. Loot it and proceed to the northeastern side of the region to find two Stonediggers.

Take them out and look the area for a corpse holding Rune Arc, which can be found against the back wall. Now that the enemies have been defeated, thoroughly search the area for 3x Smithing Stone (8).

Move up the ladder and enter the room to the north, where you’ll find a miner sitting by the brazier. Take him out first, then look for a corpse nearby. Loot it for Explosive Stone Clump x6.

You’ll also find a Somber Smithing Stone (8) by the wall here, so loot it and proceed up the stairs to the platform at the top. You’ll come across two Stonediggers here. One to your right and one to your left.

Take them both out and search the wall for the Smithing Stone (8). Then take the stairs to go even higher. An Alabaster Lord will approach from the west at this level.

Simply rush at him and use heavy attacks until he falls. Don’t give him an opening because he can deal heavy damage. When he falls, you will receive Hero’s Rune (5).

Patiently explore the area now that the Alabaster Lord is out of the way. There is a Somber Smithing Stone (9) and a 3x Smithing Stone (8) nearby. Loot them and move on to the next room.

This room contains a Smithing Stone (8) deposit. Loot it. Here you’ll also find the previously locked door, which couldn’t be opened from the other side. Turns out this was a shortcut that was locked.

Ignore this and proceed north through the two large wooden doors. Astel, Stars of Darkness boss lurks behind this door.

How to Defeat Astel, Stars of Darkness in Elden Ring

Astel is a powerful boss with a punishing heavy attack moveset that can utterly ruin opponents. Although the boss is fierce and lethal, with the right approach, its poise can be easily broken.

To begin, you must control your nerves and be patient while waiting for the right movement to dodge the majority of his attacks. Wait about a second or so before attempting to avoid its attack.

The Meteor Swarm attack, on the other hand, necessitates a different strategy to avoid. To avoid this attack, you must remain beneath the boss.

To take him down for good, you must first knock him down and then land a critical hit on his head. When the boss falls, you’ll be rewarded with the Meteorite of Astel spell.