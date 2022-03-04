To begin with, the Beast Clergyman is not an optional boss fight in Elden Ring. He is a mandatory encounter to proceed further into the main storyline. The following guide will explain just where to find the Gurranq Beast Clergyman in Elden Ring.

Should You Accept D’s Offer to Introduce Gurranq in Elden Ring?

There will be a point in the game where you meet D to be warned about Tibia Mariner, a boss residing in the Summonwater village.

If the player chooses to proceed into the village and kill the boss, then D will offer you a chance to meet the Beast Clergyman known by the name of Gurranq.

He will want to hire you to slay some monsters. Here, players will have the option to either accept or reject the request, both of which will have their own consequences.

If the player chooses to accept the introduction, a point will be marked on the map for a hidden gateway which will secretly teleport them to the place where Gurranq resides.

However, if the player wishes to reject the introduction, nothing will happen and nor will the player be affected in any way. D will just go back to his designated spot, the Roundtable Hold.

Avoiding the introduction is completely fine as the player can come back any time and check again with D for the introduction to Gurranq.

Where to Find Gurranq the Beast Clergyman in Elden Ring

After choosing to go through with the quest of meeting Gurranq, you will enter the gate which will lead you to a place called the Bestial Sanctum. Players can also discover Lost Grace as part of the treasure.

After heading further into the Bestial Sanctum, you can find Gurranq sitting at the end of the temple.

Players have to offer the Deathroot they acquired from defeating Tibia Mariner in order for Gurranq to talk. Gurranq will mention something about bringing more Deathroot to him in exchange for “claw and eye”. These two items will be useful later on in the game.

The Beast Eye that Gurranq offers will let you know with the message “The Beast Eye quivers” whenever you are facing a boss that will drop a Deathroot upon defeat. The Beast Claw on the other hand is a Spell if you want to use Incantations.

Using the Beast Eye, find bosses that drop Deathroot and bring them to Gurranq to progress through his storyline and unlock new items.