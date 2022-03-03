The mysterious Grand Lift of Dectus in Elden Ring requires certain items to work. In this Elden Ring guide, we will explain each and everything related to the Grand Lift of Dectus, how to activate it and where you will find the medallions to activate it. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

How to Activate the Grand Lift of Dectus in Elden Ring

The Grand Lift of Dectus in Elden Ring is located at the middle of Altus Plateau and Liurnia; To the north of Liurnia to be exact.

Once the Grand Lift of Dectus is activated, you will be able to move freely between Liurnia and Altus Plateau, which will make traversal between the areas easier for you.

Unfortunately, The Grand Lift of Dectus won’t work unless you have both halves of the Dectus Medallion and below we will show you where to find those halves.

Location of Left Half of Dectus Medallion

The Left half of the Dectus Medallion can be found in Fort Haight which is in Limgrave. Get inside Fort Haight and get to the top using the stairs.

Then get inside the Tower and get on top of the Tower using the ladder. You will find the left Half of the Dectus Medallion on top of the Tower inside a chest.

Location of Right Half of Dectus Medallion

The right half of the Dectus Medallion can be found in Fort Faroth. Get inside Fort Faroth and you will encounter some Ghost creatures.

Get past those creatures and you will see a ladder that will take you to the top. The right half of Dectus Medallion will be on top of the Fort Faroth inside a chest

Once you have acquired both halves of Dectus Medallion, get to the Grand Lift of Dectus. Go to the foot of the Grand Lift and hoist the Medallion.

This will trigger a cutscene and Grand Lift of Dectus will get activated.