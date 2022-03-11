Whips are one of the more interesting weapons in Elden Ring. They have high damage per second (DPS) and can be a great secondary weapon. This guide will explain how to get Hoslow’s Petal Whip in Elden Ring.

How to Get Hoslow’s Petal Whip in Elden Ring

One of the whips present in the game is ‘Hoslow’s Petal Whip,’ which provides a blood-loss buildup on each hit, which is really useful against several bosses in the game.

In order to get your hands on the Hoslow’s Petal Whip, you will have to make your way to the Volcano Manor.

The Volcano Manor is located west of the Atlus Plateau. For your ease, we have an image showing the location of Volcano Manor below.

The Volcano Manor can be reached in a couple of different ways. One method is to complete Rya’s questline by traveling north and then west from the Altus Plateau Lesser Erdtree.

This quest may be started at the Liurnia of the Lakes near the Telescope. The alternative option is to be abducted at the Raya Lucaria Academy by an Abductor Virgin.

After reaching, Volcano Manor, your next step will be to complete the Assassination requests given to you. You will need to kill a number of different NPCs in the area before having to go up against Hoslow.

When you reach the area where Hoslow is located (marked on your map) you will begin the invasion into Hoslow’s world. In the fight against Hoslow, make sure that you do not get affected by the bleed of his whip, as it will be very damaging.

Once you defeat Hoslow, you will receive all his gear as a reward, including the Hoslow armor set and Hoslow Petal Whip.