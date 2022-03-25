The Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel is one of the Minor Dungeons in Elden Ring’s Liurnia Region. There will be Crystal Miners who come across you at various locations. Finally, you will battle Crysralian, the dungeon’s boss. You will receive Crystal Knife, Shatter Earth Spell, and Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing as a reward for clearing the Elden Ring Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel dungeon.

How to Get to Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel

Just east of the East Raya Lucaria Gate is the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel. To safely access the bottom level where the enormous wandering bell tower is, you will have to slide down to the entryway, utilizing some tombstones projecting from the cliff-face.

The entrance is hidden behind some trees. However, the area can be misty, so keep your eyes open to see the way in.

Elden Ring Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel Walkthrough

The Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel’s ultimate aim is to reach the bottom, although it might seem relatively similar, making it easy to get lost. As long as you are walking down, you are on the right path, because that is where the Crystalian may be found.

Take the elevator down to the Site of Grace, then deal with the Diggers on the right who are protecting a treasure box for a Somber Smithing Stone in the first sector. Keep a watch out for yellow crystals lying over the tunnel’s walls, since these are Smithing Stones.

Deal with the Diggers in the next room by taking the way opposite the treasure box. There is an open beam you can cross to reach three wooden platforms, where you can obtain another Smithing Stone and a Somber Smithing Stone. Return to the corridor and enter a new room with a staircase in the center.

Deal with all the Diggers and collect all the loot, which includes many additional Smithing Stones. Then take the elevator down to another room where you must cross a beam. Keep an eye out for the Diggers since they may spot you and knock you out.

Take the exit and keep an eye out for Marionettes. You can enter one of two enclosed areas, both of which are occupied with Marionettes. They are also hindering the tunnel’s passage. A treasure chest with a Crystal Knife may be found in the second enclosure.

Follow the passage to the bottom of the stairs, where you will find a room full of Diggers and Sorcerers. Kill the Sorcerers first, because they are more proactive, and then deal with the Diggers.

Take another elevator to the boss fight with Crystalian and loot the area, including the corpse with the Shattered Earth spell in a tunnel on the left of the room.

How to Defeat Crystalian

Although Ringblades have a lesser range than, say, a Spear, this boss is extremely slow. It is a clever idea to use Summon Spirits to divert their attention as you attack them hard from behind.

Crystalian has a low poise and is therefore simple to stagger. Break its armor by getting in attacks from behind, especially backstabs. You can completely destroy Crystalian and do huge damage once the armor is shattered.

If you are a spellcaster, use as many spells as you can, such as Glintstone Pebble, until it is staggered, then take advantage of the moment to strike hard.