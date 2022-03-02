Elden Ring Starscourge Radahn Boss Guide

Starscourge Radahn is a massive creature you will find in the Caelid. You have to defeat that boss for advancing towards the Legacy Dungeon. This guide will tell you complete details about Starscourge Radahn, like its location, how to defeat it, and rewards.

How to Defeat Starscourge Radahn in Elden Ring

You will find this boss in Caelid by going through a portal at Redmane Castle. Then, you will fight this boss in Wailing Dunes. But the boss requires some planning before you go through that fog gate; otherwise, Radahn will make life a living hell for you.

Below, we have provided a strategy for the boss fight that covers both phases of the fight and should make the whole thing a lot easier for you.

The fight is divided into two-phase, and we will tell you about both Phases of the fight and what you should do in them to defeat the Starscourge Radahn Boss easily.

First phase

Use the Surroundings to Hide

You can use different things and piles of swords in the Wailing Dunes to hide and protect yourself from the boss’s ranged attacks. However, this boss will fire the massive magic arrows at you, and if you get hit by even one of them, you will lose half of your health at least.

Since the boss is using a horse for moving quickly so you should summon the horse for getting away and close to the boss quickly.

Summon NPCs

This fight mainly depends on summoning the NPCs as they’re going to play a major role in your victory against the boss. So right after the fight starts, you should go to the first yellow summoning sign for summoning the NPC.

In the first phase of the battle, your main focus will be dodging the boss attacks and summoning all the signs you see. Once all the NPCs you summoned reach the boss, he will use a melee attack, and it’s time for you to move into the battle.

Stick to Horseback

You should stick to horseback while moving towards the boss for high mobility. Let the NPCs attack the boss and be patient. Then, circle around the boss and look at its attack pattern.

If you have a ranged build, you can also use different attacks from a distance. Ranged is also the recommended build for this boss since it also has high mobility.

Attack and Respawn NPCs

The NPCs you are going to summon will die pretty quickly in the fight with the boss, but the good news is that you can respawn them again after some time.

So you should be attacking the boss and respawning the NPCs as well during the whole fight so you can get more chances to attack the boss.

You will also need to look out for the boss when he is going to plunge his sword into the ground, and it glows purple. This is the sign that the boss is going to use the Gravity Spell attack that can deal severe damage.

It is also an indicator for the second phase of the fight. He will leap into the air. After half of his health drops. You have to watch out for his movement and move in the direction opposite of his movement since if this attack hits you, it can be instant death for you.

Second Phase

Once Starscourge Radahn is on the ground, the fight will enter the second phase.

Watch out for Comets Attack

The second phase of the fight is pretty much like the first phase, but in this Radahn is going to use some magic attacks as well. He will use magic attacks like throwing purple orbs at you, but you can dodge them easily.

The difficult attack to dodge here is comets. The boss will mostly be using these comets at the NPCs around it, but you have to be alert since he can attack you directly using them.

These can deal huge damage to you, so even if the boss launches them at you, use the horse to get out of the way quickly.

Avoid Enchant Weapons Attacks

Radahn will also enchant his weapons during the fight, and they will turn blue. These weapons will do extra magic damage, so it is good to dodge these attacks and stay away from them as much as possible.

Here you should again focus on summoning the NPCs so they can distract the boss. Then, when the boss is distracted, you can get close to him and attack him from the back.

Continue to work like that you will eventually defeat the Starscourge Radahn Boss in Elden Ring

Rewards

For defeating the Starscourge Radahn Boss in Elden Ring, you will be rewarded with the Remembrance of the Starscourge, one of Radahn’s Great Rune, and 70,000 Runes.