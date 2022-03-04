Elden Ring Irina Questline Guide

There are different NPCs you are going to find in the Elden Ring. Irina is one of them with a questline to complete. This guide will tell you complete details about completing Irina’s Questline in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Irina in Elden Ring

To get to Irina in Elden Ring and start her questline, you must find her first. For finding Irina in Elden Ring, you can simply go to the location shown on the map below, and you will find her sitting there. This location is basically on the south side of the Bridge of Sacrifices.

Go and talk to Irina to initiate her quest, and she will tell you some of the backstory of Castle Morne. At the end of the conversation with her, she will ask you to deliver a letter to Edgar so he can know she is alive.

Elden Ring Irina Quest

Irina will tell you that her father is a Commander of Castle Morne and you will find him there. This is the second part of the Irina Questline.

Deliver Irina’s Letter to Edgar

Now your objective is to deliver Irina’s Letter to her father Edgar. In order to find Edgar at Castle Morne, you can simply go to the location shown on the map above. You will encounter a Smouldering Giant with a huge bow when you reach Castle Morne.

You have to take out his legs, and after that, you can beat that beast easily. After defeating the giant, head to the top of the Castle. You will find him sitting on the top of a tower. You have to go through multiple ladders and stairs to reach him. After that, you have to deliver Irina’s letter to him.

After a little conversation with him, you will get the next objective: defeating the boss of this area so Irina’s father can return to her.

Defeat Leonine Misbegotten

Now for moving forward in the questline, you have to defeat the boss of this area. The boss of this area is Leonine Misbegotten. We have a complete guide on how to defeat Leonine Misbegotten, and you can check that out as well.

In order to find the Lionine Misbegotten Boss in Elden Ring, you have to get out of the Castle and go down the Cliff. When you reach the bottom, you will see some jellyfish and a huge fog door as well.

When you get behind the Fog Door, you will encounter Leonine Misbegotten. Defeat that boss, and you will get the Greatsword as a reward.

Get Back to Edgar

Now what you have to do is return to the Edgar at Castle Morne. You can fast travel to the first site of grace in Castle Morne to get to him quickly. Talk to him, and now he will be free from his duty and ready to get back to Irina to spend the rest of his life with her.

Go Back To Irina

Now again, get back to the Irina at the Bridge of Sacrifice. When you again get there, you will see that Irina is killed, and Edgar is looking to take revenge for her Daughter’s murder.

This ends the Irina Questline here, and a new Questline is started, which is basically the Edgar Questline in which he will be taking revenge for her daughter’s death.