It is absolutely crucial for players to find the Warmaster’s Shack in Elden Ring. Doing so will give them access to the Ashes of War, which are significantly important as they can be used to attach special abilities to weapons for improved attacks.

How to Get to Warmaster’s Shack in Elden Ring

Finding the Warmaster in Elden Ring is actually not hard. He resides in an old, broken-down shack in the northern section of the map.

Just start looking in the northern areas of west Limgrave where players will come across Stormhill. The Warmaster’s Shack lies at the top of the hill. His location has been marked on the map below for further guidance.

When players visit the Warmaster, Knight Bernahl for the first time, he will provide a brief overview of what the Ashes of War are and how they work in Elden Ring.

The Warmaster will offer a total of 12 Ashes of War skills which can be traded against the runes that you have earned through your journey.

Furthermore, to the south of the shack lies the easiest spot to level up. Players can fight against a number of giants there and can earn a handsome number of runes.

What to do in Warmaster’s Shack

After having a couple of good rounds against the giants, you will have enough runes to buy Ashes of War. The shack and the leveling up spot are in such proximity that it can’t be called a coincidence. The players must utilize the opportunity to get hands on the runes and then buy the ashes.

Knight Bernahl is a War Merchant who can trade runes for Ashes of War there. In the worst-case scenario, if you are finding the giants too difficult and die, you will be returned to the nearest site of Grace. Therefore, you would be able to retrieve those lost runes.