Elden Ring Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Boss Guide

Rennala, the Queen of the Full Moon, is one of the demigods that you will encounter in Elden Ring. However, before going against the queen, there are a few things that you should be aware of. The following guide will cover everything related to the Rennala boss fight in Elden Ring.

How to Defeat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Boss in Elden Ring

Rennala is a mandatory boss and hence, a requirement to progress the main storyline of the game. She uses Energy Beam, Energy Drops, and Energy Release attacks against her enemies.

You’ll find Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon after taking the elevator of Raya Lucaria Academy.

You can decide your approach against Rennala based on your preferred playstyle.

Melee Users

During the first phase of the fight, Rennala is floating on a bubble. The room is filled with a good number of students.

Some of these students will throw books at you while the others will throw fire.

Rennala’s bubble is sustained by these students. You must attack them to break their concentration level. Once you manage to get a perfect aim at them, their concentration breaks and Rennala will hit the ground.

Punish Rennala once she is on her knees. She will emerge again and this time you will have to be fast to block her AOE attack.

She also raises a few students to sustain her bubble. You must repeat this process multiple times until a short cutscene is triggered which marks the start of the second fight phase.

The second time around, Rennala is basically fighting against herself. She will cast a few spells and blast powerful energy cannon towards you.

Beware of her summons once she hits her staff on the ground. You’ll observe that a pattern will be drawn on the water and a creature will appear. Look out for a Giant named Bloodhound Knight Darriwil as well as a Dragon.

Ranged Users

In phase one, use a Bow to simply take down the students with Physical damage.

In the second phase, use melee attacks if you’re a mage and Bow if you’re an Archer. Repeat this pattern and take down the boss.

Magic Users

Rennala is resistant to magic, you must use Rock Sling to take advantage of her vulnerability. You must use a sword to take down the students.

As phase 2 of the fight begins, spirits can be very helpful since they distract Rennala. Using a Rock Sling and a Meteorite Staff to take her down are good options as well.