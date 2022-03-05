Elden Ring Millicent Questline Guide

One of the quests in Elden Ring sends you on a journey to find a prosthetic arm for an NPC named Millicent, which will help you fight many enemies later on. This guide will provide a complete walkthrough of the Millicent questline in Elden Ring and help you breeze through it.

Where to Find Millicent in Elden Ring

After you complete Gowry’s questline and provide a cure for Millicent’s disease, she will have other tasks for you to complete.

Meet with Millicent at the Erdtree Gazing Hill, which is also marked in the image above.

How to Complete Millicent Questline in Elden Ring

Millicent will ask you to head to Shaded Castle Ramparts in Elden Ring and get the Valkyrie’s Prosthesis from the castle.

Make your way to the castle and get to the top. Ignore the enemies for now and head to the watchtower on the left side of the castle. A commander inside will be guarding the chest with the prosthesis arm.

Defeat or ignore the commander and loot the chest to get the Valkyrie’s Prosthesis. Now, head back to Millicent’s location and give her the prosthesis arm.

Defeat the Boss at the Windmill Village

After giving Millicent the arm in Elden Ring, start traveling towards the Windmill Village, found along the northern road of the area.

Once there, you will face a boss near the wind turbines. Defeat the boss and rest at the area for Millicent to spawn there. When she spawns, talk to her again.

Find the Left Half of the Haligtree Medallion

You will now have to meet her again in Ancient Snow Valley Ruins. Talk to her, and she will ask you to find a lost half of the Haligtree Medallion that was given to the master of the fort.

The medallion will be found inside the Castle Sol, north of your current position. Get to the top of the castle using the wooden elevator, and you will find a ghost sitting beside the Haligtree Medallion.

Find the Right Half of the Haligtree Medallion

You will now have to find the other half of the Haligtree Medallion, located in the Village of the Albinaurics. Keep going to the end of the village area, and you will find a pot right at the end of the path.

Hit the pot, and you will receive the right half of the Haligtree Medallion from the old man.

Go to the Grand Lift of Rold

When you have both halves of the Haligtree Medallion, fast travel to the Grand Lift of Rold, located in the Forbidden Lands.

Choose the Hoist Secret Medallion option in front of the Grand Lift of Rold, and a cutscene will play.

Enter the area, and it will open the hidden path to Haligtree. But for you to enter Haligtree, you first need to light four flames in Ordina, Liturgical Town.

Lit Four Flames in Ordina

Enter the evergaol when in Ordina and search the location for four statues holding a candle.

Three of these flames are located in the watchtowers, one on the right and two on the left. The fourth statue will be on the ground level.

When all four flames have been lit, go up the staircase in Ordina to enter Miquella’s Haligtree. Now make your way to the Player Room in Haligtree to find Millicent.

Go to the Elphael Inner Wall and Defeat the Boss

Head to the Elphael Inner Wall just to the north of Player Room and fight with the enemy boss there.

When you defeat the boss, you will get the option to enter Millicent’s World in Elden Ring and help her in a fight against the intruders.

After the fight, you will return to your world. Once there, talk to Millicent again. Reload the area after talking to her, and you will receive the Unalloyed Gold Needle.

Face Malenia at the Haligtree Roots

The last task of the Millicent questline is to head to Haligtree Roots and take on Malenia in a boss fight.

There will be two phases to the Malenia boss fight, which you can learn about in our Elden Ring Malenia Boss guide.

When you have successfully defeated Malenia, reload the area to return the Unalloyed Gold Needle. Now, head back to Gowry to finish the questline.