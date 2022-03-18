Elden Ring Glintstone Dragon Adula Boss Guide

To help you out with defeating the Glinstone Dragon Adula, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be walking you through all the information you need to know about this boss, as well as the strategy you need to use to defeat Glintstone Dragon Adula in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Glintstone Dragon Adula in Elden Ring

Glinstone Dragon Adula is an optional boss in Elden Ring that can be found in the middle of the “Three Sisters” location in northern Liurnia of the Lakes.

Since Glinstone Dragon Adula is an optional boss, you don’t actually need to defeat it to progress on with the story. However, you’ll get valuable drops from it, so defeating it is worth the time and effort.

An important thing to note is that when you first face off against the dragon in the Three Sisters, it will actually teleport away once you get it to half HP.

It will teleport over to the Cathedral of Manus Celes, which is located in the south-west section of Liurnia. You’ll have to fight the dragon again in this location and this time you will actually be able to kill it.

Glinstone Dragon Adula Attack Pattern

Before we dive into the strategy you need to use to defeat the dragon, let’s go over the moveset of the Glinstone Dragon Adula and how you can counter each move.

Seeking Glinstone Shards

The dragon takes a big breath and then breathes out Seeking Glinstone Shards that track the player’s movements.

The best way to dodge this attack is to get yourself behind cover. If you’re unable to find any form of cover, you’ll need to track the shards’ movement and dodge or block right when they’re about to hit you.

Foot Stomp

The dragon stomps its foot on the ground, dealing massive AoE damage in a large radius. As soon as you see the dragon raising its foot, run far away from the foot to easily dodge the attack.

Sweeping Dragon Breath

This attack comes in two variations; one grounded and one airborne. The dragon’s mouth begins to glow and then it either flies up into the air or stays grounded. Either way, it then lets out a fire breath which moves from the left to the right.

If the dragon does this attack while grounded, you need to immediately position yourself underneath the right side of the dragon. If it does it while up in the air, you need to run underneath the dragon to get outside the range of the attack.

Head Lunge

The dragon raises its head and then lunges towards the player. It can lunge both forwards and backward. To dodge the attack, simply run far away from the head of the dragon to avoid getting hit.

Flying Stomp

The dragon goes up in the air, hovers for a while before stomping the player. To dodge the attack, you need to run towards the dragon and get behind it. This will make the dragon stomp far away from you.

Tail Swipe

The dragon lifts its tail up and then sweeps from left to right, turning around while doing so. This attack is usually triggered when you are behind the dragon.

To dodge the attack, you need to immediately go between the legs of the dragon and move towards its head.

Adula’s Moonblade

The dragon flies into the air and summons a cold magic Greatsword between its teeth. It then flies down towards you, slashing at you with the sword and releasing several projectiles that apply frostbite.

To dodge this attack, you need to first run away from the dragon, then run to its left. This will allow you to dodge both the sword and the subsequent projectiles.

How to Defeat Glintstone Dragon Adula Boss in Elden Ring

Now that you’re up to speed with the moveset of the dragon and how you can dodge each move, let’s dive into the strategies you can use to defeat the Glinstone Dragon Adula boss in Elden Ring.

There are three different ways to approach this boss fight. Let’s start from the easiest to the hardest.

Mounted Strategy

By far, the easiest way to defeat the Glinstone Dragon Adula in Elden Ring is by using a mount.

Since the dragon is very large, meaning it has slow animations, your movement is your biggest strength in this fight. And having a mount to ride on will allow you to use this strength to its highest potential.

All you need to do is get on your mount and run circles around the dragon, attacking his legs and wings as you’re moving around.

Another reason why this strategy works flawlessly is due to the fact that weight does not matter when you’re on a mount. This means that you can wear the heaviest armor you have in this fight, which will help keep you alive. You can also use HP flasks since you don’t need to worry about keeping up FP.

Ranged Strategy

The next best way to approach this boss fight is to use Magic and Ranged attacks. Bring a sorcerer build to the boss fight and go inside the cathedral.

From inside the cathedral, use the Night Maiden’s mist spell. You can then use Glinstone Stars or Glinstone Pebbles to deal ranged damage to the dragon while the mist spell works its magic.

Make sure that you’re not too close to the wall of the cathedral so you don’t accidentally get hit by the dragon. Having a shield in your off-hand will help keep you protected while you cast.

Since this strategy is all about casting spells, you’ll need to have as much FP as possible. This means that you won’t be able to heal much, so you’ll need to be very careful during the fight.

If things get rough, you can use Spirit Ashes to help keep you alive during the fight. The boss will be focused on the Spirit which will allow you to cast spells freely.

The only attack of the dragon that you need to watch out for is the Seeking Glinstone Shards attack. The shards will enter the cathedral, so you’ll need to find cover inside.

Melee Strategy

The most difficult way to approach this fight would be to bring melee weapons. To deal damage to the dragon with melee weapons, you’ll need to get up close to it and attack its legs, wings, and most importantly, its head.

If you really want to approach the fight this way, you’ll need to bring a melee weapon that has extremely long reach; like the Winged Spear or the Ordovis’ Greatsword.

Hitting the head of the dragon will deal the most damage, but it’s very dangerous. The safer options are its legs and wings.

One thing you can do to cheese the dragon during this fight is to exploit the dragon’s position reset mechanic. If the dragon gets too far from the cathedral, it resets its position so it’s closer to it. However, when it respawns closer to the church, it gets trapped in a long animation. While this animation is playing out, the dragon is completely open to attacks.

Ergo, you can make an effort to repeatedly bring the dragon far away from the church so that it resets its position, which will then allow you to deal good damage for free.