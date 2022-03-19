Elden Ring Latenna Questline Guide

Elden Ring has many secret questlines for all the NPCs in the game. However, some of these are very obscure and hard to find and follow. This guide will help you complete Latenna’s Questline in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Latenna Questline

Latenna can be found for the first time at Slumbering Wolf’s Shack. The shack is at the southern part of Liurnia of the Lakes. You can get to the shack by completing Lakeside Crystal Cave.

Then, defeat the Bloodhound Knight, and follow the path straight to Slumbering Wolf’s Shack.

Find the Haligtree Secret Medallion Pieces

Talk to her, then head out of the cave and towards the Village of Albinaurics. Look around the house on the cliff above the village, and here, you will find a single pot.

Smack the pot to reveal that it is an NPC in disguise. Talk to him, and he will provide one-half of the Haligtree medallion.

After you take this medallion, remember that Ensha will invade you in the Roundtable Hall, he is the gruesome-looking guy standing outside Gideon’s room and doesn’t say a single word.

With half of the medallion, make your way back to Latenna and show her the half of the medallion. She will express her trust in you and offer to show you the other half of the medallion if you take her to the Haligtree.

If you agree, she will transform into Spirit Ashes, and you can use her as a summon.

The next step of the questline takes place at the Mountaintops of the Giants. When your reach this area, Latenna will speak to you and tell you about castle Sol, located in Mountaintops of the Giants. It is there where you will get the second half of the medallion.

Castle Sol is in the northern part of the Mountaintops of the Giants, near a walking Mausoleum. Head up to the castle and explore it till you reach the boss room.

Next, defeat Commander Niall. He is a hard boss and deals way too much frostbite, so be prepared for a hard fight.

After you have defeated the commander, go up to the tower behind him and open the chest to get the second half of the secret medallion.

Go to the Apostate Derelict Church

The Secret Medallion is the Haligtree Secret Medallion. This unlocks an optional area, Haligtree, for the players. You need to use the Secret Medallion at the Grand Lift of Rold to access the area.

This will transport you to Consecrated Snowfield instead of the Mountaintops of the Giants.

At this place, follow the path through the snowstorm and get the map of the area. In the northernmost area of this place is a town and another hidden ruin further north from the town. You need to get to this ruin, the Apostate Derelict.

Beware, as there is a Walking Mausoleum next to the place that shoots magic bombs at you as you make your way to Apostate Derelict. Avoid them as they do deal massive damage.

At Apostate Derelict, summon Latenna to fulfill your promise and complete the questline. As a reward, Latenna gives you a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone, which allows you to upgrade special weapons to level +10.

This marks the end of Latenna’s Questline in Elden Ring.